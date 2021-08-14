Arts & Entertainments

Eyimofe wins new award at BlackStar Film Festival

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comments Off on Eyimofe wins new award at BlackStar Film Festival

Arie and Chuko Esiri’s critically acclaimed film, Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) has landed a new international recognition. The film recently won the Best Feature Narrative category of this year’s BlackStar Film Festival, an international festival to celebrate Black, Brown and Indigenous film and video artist.

Eyimofe joined over 80 films to screen at this year’s edition of the festival. Confirming the film’s win, the juror said: “Eyimofe is a beautifully shot, vibrant film whose cinematography believes fully in its environment, and carries an acting style that captures a complete snapshot of life in a place.”

Recall that the acclaimed film opened in the United States in July following its Janus Films acquisition for both theatres and streaming platform. Eyimofe follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician and Rosa, a hairdresser and their quest for a better life as immigrants. It stars Jude Akuwudike, Temi Ami-Williams, Lala Akindoju and more.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Marry now, Femi Otedola tells daughter Temi, Mr. Eazi

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Billionaire businessman Femi Otedola has asked his daughter, Temi, and boyfriend, Mr Eazi when they will be getting married. “Moremiii, when una go marry”, Otedola asked in the comment section of his daughter’s Instagram post. Temi who made her movie debut featuring in Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’ had shared a photo of her boyfriend Mr Eazi […]
Arts & Entertainments

BUHARI’S STATEMENT: You are part of us, MI Abaga tells Igbos

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian rapper, MI Abaga, has asked Nigerians to ignore the narrative that the Igbo people are not loved in the country. The music star made this known via his Twitter page during the week while reacting to the tweets posted by the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari. “I can’t imagine being an Igbo citizen and […]
Arts & Entertainments

Duke of Shomolu to lift entertainment industry with N9bn theatre project

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Following series of very successful theatre productions that have continued to resonate in the industry, celebrated investment banker and theatre producer, Joseph Edgar, also known as the ‘Duke of Somolu’, is set to further boost the entertainment industry with a N9 billion theatre project that will help in creating wealth and jobs in 2021. E […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica