Eyinju Jesu: Only God knows gospel musicians that are born again

Oluwafunmilola Toyin Oni is a gospel singer popularly known as Eyinju Jesu, which means Jesus’ Eyeball. Eyinju as she is fondly called while ministering with her music, has come a long way following the part God laid for her. Discovering she had a golden voice led her into church choir, to the big liveband gospel stages across Nigeria and now to the studio to record her first album. In this interview with IFEOMA ONONYE and AGBOMEJI KEHINDE, the singer who hails from Ilesha, Osun State, speaks on the reason going into music is difficult for many struggling artistes, why it is hard to tell if a gospel singer is actually a born again among other things

You were introduced as a Gospel singer. We will like to know when you discovered that you can sing?

To the glory of God, it all started when I was staying with my mum at Ilesha. My father was a Muslim but he gave me the grace to choose the religion I want. He was a good man. If it were to be some other parents, they will say you must also be a Muslim but he was not like that. My mum is a Christian.

So, I chose to be a Christian. One day, there was a man who came to our house in the year 1994 to do some repairs. When he heard me singing, he was like ‘You this small girl, so you can sing like this’. I was around 14 -15 years back then.

He said I must follow him to his church that they were looking for choir members. Those days in church, it was the old women that were the choristers then, ‘awan mama agbala them’.

The man kept pressuring me to follow him to his church. My mum’s elder sister attends that same church back then. So, I followed them. That was how I became a choir member automatically.

You know then, you have to go through some training and singing test processes but in my case, nothing like that was done. They just put me there. Those days, they call some people soloist. Some people would be the backup singers. They just put me in that Soloists group right away among all the old women and I was the youngest there. So, that was how I started singing from the church.

How big have you taken this Gospel music? What steps have you taken in order not to restrict yourself to being a choir member alone? What level are you at right now?

To the glory of God, I discovered that singing is what God wants me to do. I did not start singing because I saw others singing and because they are famous. I want to sing too. No, I noticed that this is what God wants me to do.

So, I have to take it seriously. I know because sometimes when I sing, people tell me I should also minister through my singing. And when I do, I get feedbacks like this is what God wants you to do.

That even if I am doing any other work, that I am just wasting my time there. And I saw it myself that this is how God wants me to be. So, I have to start with something.

Though, I have been singing with other people as a backup singer in the studio. I went to work one day and a friend told me that all this I am doing I am just wasting my time; that I should go back to what God wants me to do.

Were you working then? What career were you into?

Yes, I was working as a teacher and that’s what I do aside singing in the church.

Have you started recording your own songs?

Yes, I have started recording my own songs and I am through with my first Album. I have done a lot of songs with other people. I have even done an Album for some churches few years ago but this one now is my own.

You said for so long you have been a backup singer for gospel musicians. Are there some of them that are popular or well known that you have worked with?

Yes, but I won’t mention their name for some reasons. I signed a contract that no one should know I am behind their songs.

The Album you are promoting now, how many songs are in it?

The songs are in three tracks. The first one is different praises to praise God while the second one talks about the problems people are facing. It’s the kind of song you sing when facing some challenges. Then the last one talks about the Holy Spirit.

Among the three, which one is your favourite?

The three tracks are very good but the one I love most is the last track that speaks about the Holy Spirit. I love that one because I didn’t prepare for that song. When I was doing my songs in the studio, the Holy Spirit just gave me the song.

In fact, it was the producer that helped me to record it because when I was singing it, he asked me to sing it again but I couldn’t remember. I didn’t even know that I was singing. I just opened my mouth and it was just coming. So, the guy was like” Aunty Funmi bring your phone.

That was how he recorded the song for me. The song I wanted to use for that third track he asked me to remove it that this is the one he wants me to use. That is how the song found its way in my Album and I love the song because it speaks about the Holy Spirit and that things are still going to get better by God’s grace.

Do you still teach in school?

No, I have resigned from teaching because I realised that it won’t allow me to do what God wants me to do, especially music because music requires time.

How many times do you record a song before they say this song is perfect?

At times, we can use three or give days to record. It depends on where the issue is. At times, a whole day, you would just be changing; you have to redo it. Sometimes, I will listen to it. I would hear some parts that I don’t like the way I put it. So, I would start all over again.

At times, the pitch you used in starting the song is not the one you are supposed to use. It may be too low or too high and you just have to redo the whole song again.

Were there times you wished you would have taken some classes in music, that, that would have made it easier?

Yes, I thought of it that if I had studied music, I would have known better. Though in my former c h u rc h , t h e y taught us about tone and t u n e s . So, you k n o w wh e r e y o u r v o i c e sounds belong. Like I can sing Soprano, Alto, tenor. It’s only Bass I can’t sing.

How easy or difficult would you say producing music is?

It is not as easy as people think. The only way I can say it’s easy is if it is what God wants you to do. It will come easy for you. For me now, if I want to sing, the only thing I would say is ‘God should give me the words he wants me to sing’. Taking any song is not as hard as that for me.

But if you want to sing just like Sister Ifeoma is singing, then it becomes very hard. If it’s your calling, even if they wake you up from sleep, you will deliver perfectly.

Most times, we have seen Gospel artist who become pastors because of their calling for singing for God. Do you have a church to your name or you just sing?

Gospel singers are also Ministers of God’s words. I can say that the position of the choristers is as precious as that of a pastor because without the choir, there is nothing like church. As for me, I don’t have a church but I don’t know about tomorrow. If God asks me to have a church, I will gladly obey but for now, I am a church member.

Do you write your songs yourself?

Yes, especially the second track and the third one. I wrote them myself. The first track is general praises that we all know though there are a few of mine infused here and there.

Where do you see yourself in the next five years doing this music?

To the glory of God, I see myself going higher than some gospel musicians that are very popular now by the special grace of God. Because the bible says “Greater is he that is in me than he that is in the world”. Jesus Christ said he will do greater works than the ones he has done. The faith I have is that before five years, I will be greater than I am now.

Now that you resigned your job, how do you pay for studio sessions or do you get paid when you go to minister through songs?

Some people do pay. As for me, I don’t demand for money because the bible says ‘it is given to us free’. So, we are to give it to the people free of charge because Salvation is free. The songs I sing, I don’t charge anybody for it but when I am going, some appreciate me and I will take it.

That’s if my spirit permits me to take it. I only charge people if I am to rent the in- struments and the guys that would play with me on stage.

Do you play any instrument?

No, but I will still learn to play an instrument especially keyboard because I love it and also a drum set.

We have seen some Gospel singers change and become secular music artist. Do you see yourself in future changing because secular artistes are believed to make more money?

No, I don’t see myself changing for anything but if the song you are to present go with the secular music beat, it doesn’t mean you are changing from gospel to secular. You only borrowed the beat and added it to your own.

That is what people don’t understand, that you accept secular beat doesn’t mean you are singing for the world. You are to sing for the world also because “The light is of no use to those in the light”. You cannot be singing to only pastors and born again Christians. When singing, you are to minister to people that do not know Christ. Sometimes, you come to their level with the beat they love but with word of God.

Do you think all Gospel singers are all born again?

It is only God that knows. As for me, I know I am a child of God and I believe in God. If you believe in your heart that you are a child of God and you serve only God, then you are a born again.

Sometimes, I do ask myself that question. Only God can tell who is a Born Again Christian or not. It is our heart that is very important to God. As for me, I don’t look at the appearance of people. I look at the behaviour but all I say is if you want to dress, dress very well.

Are you married with kids?

Yes, I am married and I have four kids. Two boys and two girls.

