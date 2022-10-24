EY’s climate change webcast to focus on ESG, others

EY West Africa Energy Leader, John Uwajumogu, has said that the second edition of the organisation’s Energy Sector monthly technical webcast series, holding on Thursday, will focus on key topics, including the global focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices, which has been intensified in the last decade.

According to him, the focus of the webcast is driven by the realisation that inclusive and sustainable development can only happen when sustainability concepts are prioritized in individual and institutional activities and strategic decision making.

The one-day virtual event with the theme, “Climate Change and its Implications for the Nigerian Energy Industry”, comes in the wake of the passing of the Nigeria Climate Change Act and inauguration of the National Council on Climate Change by President Muhammadu Buhari. It also follows the Net Zero commitments made by Nigeria at COP26.

Uwajumogu said that that confirmed speakers and panelists were drawn from business executives, government officials and policymakers, who would be sharing knowledge and expertise on pressing global and national challenges such as growing social inequality, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, natural disasters and many more, emphasizing the need for urgent corrective actions.

“The biggest challenge humanity currently faces is climate change and global warming and if urgent actions are not taken, this could significantly disrupt human activities and businesses.

“As a global leader in the climate change and sustainability thought leadership and consulting space, EY is bringing together thought leaders within the EY network and in the corporate and public sector space to dissect the evolving implications and opportunities available to businesses and institutions operating in the Nigerian economy,” he said

