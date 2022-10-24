Business

EY’s climate change webcast to focus on ESG, others

Posted on Author Stories, Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

EY West Africa Energy Leader, John Uwajumogu, has said that the second edition of the organisation’s Energy Sector monthly technical webcast series, holding on Thursday, will focus on key topics, including the global focus on Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) best practices, which has been intensified in the last decade.

 

According to him, the focus of the webcast is driven by the realisation that inclusive and sustainable development can only happen when sustainability concepts are prioritized in individual and institutional activities and strategic decision making.

 

The one-day virtual event with the theme, “Climate Change and its Implications for the Nigerian Energy Industry”, comes in the wake of the passing of the Nigeria Climate Change Act and inauguration of the National Council on Climate Change by President Muhammadu Buhari. It also follows the Net Zero commitments made by Nigeria at COP26.

 

Uwajumogu said that that confirmed speakers and panelists were drawn from business executives, government officials and policymakers, who would be sharing knowledge and expertise on pressing global and national challenges such as growing social inequality, environmental degradation, biodiversity loss, natural disasters and many more, emphasizing the need for urgent corrective actions.

 

“The biggest challenge humanity currently faces is climate change and global warming and if urgent actions are not taken, this could significantly disrupt human activities and businesses.

 

 

“As a global leader in the climate change and sustainability thought leadership and consulting space, EY is bringing together thought leaders within the EY network and in the corporate and public sector space to dissect the evolving implications and opportunities available to businesses and institutions operating in the Nigerian economy,” he said

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Niger Insurance reports N49.79m HY loss

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Niger Insurance Plc has posted a loss after tax of N49.79 million for the six months ended June 30, 2020 as against a profit after tax of N63.29million in 2019. Gross premium written dropped by 45.76 per cent to N605.88 million from N1.12 billion in 2019. Net claims expenses stood at N580.716 million posted in […]
Business

NSE migrates four firms from ASEM to growth boardIndex

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) has announced the migration of Chellarams Plc, Living Trust Mortgage Plc, McNichols Plc, and The Initiates Plc from the Alternative Securities Market (ASeM) to the Growth Board.   The exchange also yesterday inaugurated the associated Growth Board Index. This migration according to the Exchange follows the receipt of applications from […]
Business

Non-interest window: CBN’s allure for substantial economic growth

Posted on Author TONY CHUKWUNYEM

The recent announcement by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) that it would soon release a framework for the integration of non-interest window in all its intervention programmes, particularly the Anchor Borrowers’ Programme (ABP) and the Targeted Credit Facility (TCF) to support households and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) affected by the COVID-19 outbreak […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica