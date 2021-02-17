EY’s outlook forum to accelerate banks’ digital transformation

Ernst & Young Nigeria (EY) has finalized plans to launch the Global Banking Outlook (GBO) 2021 that will assist Banks and banking community at large to reframe their future and accelerate their digital transformation agendas for 2021. The virtual forum with an agenda “Can Banks turn Disruption into Transformation,” which holds on Thursday, February 2021 by 11am (Nigerian time) and 10am (Ghana time), will bring together experts in financial services sector, including Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Banks, among others. Guest Speaker at the event is Karl Meekings, EY Global Banking & Capital Markets and Global Financial Services Analyst Team Lead.

Panelists will include: Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank Plc; Julian Opuni, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Ghana, Roosevelt Ogbonna Group Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank Plc and John Awuah, CEO of Ghana Association of Bankers. Other panelists are Bunmi Kuku, Partner, Business Consulting, EY Nigeria, and Pamela Des Bordes, Partner, Assurance services, EY Ghana.

The panel session will be Moderated by Benson Uwheru, Partner, Banking and Capital Markets Leader, EY West Africa; According to a statement released by EY, the Global Banking Outlook (GBO) 2021 provides insights on three core pillars that can help Banks turn today’s disruption into tomorrow’s transformation. The three critical pillars, as noted by EY, include building resilience through agility, that is, anticipating changes that will come in the next and beyond will reframe how banks set their transformational agendas.

The other pillars are managing costs and enabling investment. In a tough operating environment, cost transformation will drive profitability and the ability to invest in the wider transformational agenda. Lastly, refocusing on customers centricity. Customer expectations have been transformed to make ‘anywhere, anytime’ banking the norm.

