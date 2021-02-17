Business

EY’s outlook forum to accelerate banks’ digital transformation

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Ernst & Young Nigeria (EY) has finalized plans to launch the Global Banking Outlook (GBO) 2021 that will assist Banks and banking community at large to reframe their future and accelerate their digital transformation agendas for 2021. The virtual forum with an agenda “Can Banks turn Disruption into Transformation,” which holds on Thursday, February 2021 by 11am (Nigerian time) and 10am (Ghana time), will bring together experts in financial services sector, including Managing Directors and Chief Executive Officers of Banks, among others. Guest Speaker at the event is Karl Meekings, EY Global Banking & Capital Markets and Global Financial Services Analyst Team Lead.

Panelists will include: Abubakar Suleiman, Managing Director/CEO of Sterling Bank Plc; Julian Opuni, Managing Director/CEO, Fidelity Bank, Ghana, Roosevelt Ogbonna Group Deputy Managing Director, Access Bank Plc and John Awuah, CEO of Ghana Association of Bankers. Other panelists are Bunmi Kuku, Partner, Business Consulting, EY Nigeria, and Pamela Des Bordes, Partner, Assurance services, EY Ghana.

The panel session will be Moderated by Benson Uwheru, Partner, Banking and Capital Markets Leader, EY West Africa; According to a statement released by EY, the Global Banking Outlook (GBO) 2021 provides insights on three core pillars that can help Banks turn today’s disruption into tomorrow’s transformation. The three critical pillars, as noted by EY, include building resilience through agility, that is, anticipating changes that will come in the next and beyond will reframe how banks set their transformational agendas.

The other pillars are managing costs and enabling investment. In a tough operating environment, cost transformation will drive profitability and the ability to invest in the wider transformational agenda. Lastly, refocusing on customers centricity. Customer expectations have been transformed to make ‘anywhere, anytime’ banking the norm.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Obasanjo meets catfish farmers for better productivity

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo has met with catfish farmers in the country to re-strategise the industry for a better productivity. The farmers, under the aegis of the Catfish Farmers Association of Nigeria (CAFAN) met with the former President, who is a founding member of the body at the Boardroom of Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library […]
Business

More trouble as FG probes Lekoil over Metallion’s misconduct

Posted on Author Stories Adeola Yusuf

The Federal Government has begun probe of Lekoil for not notifying it over Metallon’s build-up of shares in the company.   This came as the dispute between Lekoil founder and Chief Executive, Lekan Akinyanmi, and top shareholder, Metallon, has drawn in Ministry of Petroleum Resources, and created more unwanted public turmoil for the company, which […]
Business

NIESV: Real estate has potential to drive economy

Posted on Author Dayo Ayeyemi

Collaborati on   Expert seeks partnership between financial sector and professional bodies   Nigerian real estate sector has the potential to drive the economy on the path of rapid development, the President of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers (NIESV), Mr. Emmanuel Okas Wike, has said.   According to him, partnership between financial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica