EY’s regional managing partner pledges sustainable growth

he new Regional Managing Partner, EY, Mr. Anthony Oputa, has pledge to “drive sustainable growth and build a resilient business.

He assumed office for the West Cluster in Africa as well as the office of the Nigerian Country Managing Partner/Leader.

According to a statement, as Regional Managing Partner, Oputa, who assumed office, July 1, 2020, is also a member of the EY Africa Executive Leadership.

Speaking on his new role, he said that the focus of his leadership would be to “drive sustainable growth and build a resilient business,” adding that “at the core of this will be collaboration and empowering out teams to take the whole of EY to our clients, providing them with truly exceptional client service.”

He also praised the collaborative culture at EY saying, “with the cooperation and the excellent team spirit of everyone at EY, I am confident that we will all take the EY brand to greater heights and continue building a better working World for our clients, our people and our community.”

A highly respected professional with over 20 years’ experience in professional practice spanning different sectors, Oputa joined EY as the Financial Services Sector Leader and Chief Operating Officer for West Africa in August 2018.

He takes over from Henry Egbiki, who recently retired from the firm after 33 years of service.

“Henry as the Regional Managing Partner was pivotal to the growth EY enjoyed in Nigeria and in the West Cluster,” the statement said.

