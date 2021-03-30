Eze: EEDC’s striving to improve power supply

The Corporate Communications Manager, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC), Emeka Ezeh, in this interview with ECHEZONA OKAFOR, speaks on issues concerning the electricity company and the way forward

Many customers find it difficult to give feedback to EEDC. How is this being addressed?

We have created channels through which our customers can reach us to let us know about their concerns and we work towards addressing them. We try as much as possible to open our doors to customers, because, they are the reason why we are here.

Without the customers, we have no business being here. So, any challenge they have should be of concern to us. But we also require them to use the established channels to lodge these complaints.

Some of them will tell you that they have reported their problems; but there are people dedicated to take customers’ complaints and escalate same to the appropriate quarters; but if you take such complaints to the wrong person, there is every possibility that such complaint will not be addressed.

Before now, we have customer service representatives at the district offices; but now, we have expanded the scope and now have them also at the service centers. We have also set up a 24/7 call center where customers can call and lodge their complaints via 084700100. We have an e-mail platform customerservice@enugudisco. com. We are also active on social media, where customers can get us to lodge their complaints, so that we can get it across to the appropriate quarters, and come back to them with feedback.

We can be reached on Facebook and Twitter via @enugudisco. While on Instagram via @enugu_disco. So, these are channels through which customers can reach us. They can also do us formal letters. We always encourage customers to do us letters, as they can be used as reference.

What effort is your company making to ensure that all your customers get prepaid meters?

We are making frantic efforts to make sure that we meter all our customers and efforts are being made to increase the number of customers metered. Hopefully, by the end of April this year, we expect to have connected a good number of our customers.

It is also important to note that the Federal Government, through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), give loans to distribution companies to acquire prepaid meters and connect to their customers. It is an on-going exercise and we are pushing to make sure that the target is met. So, it is an exercise that is moving on fine. So, once the meters are out there, there won’t be any case of estimated billing anymore.

Remember that those in the estimated billing platform are those customers that are not metered, but are enjoying the services. So, if you are enjoying the service, somehow, you have to pay, and we have a guide on how we bill customers that are not metered.

We are hopeful that by the time we are through with the mass metering exercise, customers under the estimated billing platform will no longer exist. We hope that the Federal Government will support us through this project, because, the number of meters at the moment are not enough to close the metering gap.

Does EEDC face challenges servicing customers in the rural areas?

Yes. This is especially the problem of poor attitude towards payment of electricity bills. The rural customers find it difficult to pay for services EEDC provide. They enjoy good and quality services, but the income from the rural area cannot sustain the services we provide for them. This is a major concern. Even for some of them that have distribution transformer meter in place that records their energy consumption, we still find them not meeting up with their payments.

Can you remember the number of customers that have got EEDC meters already?

We are not very sure of the exact number. However, we have started customer enumeration exercise. This will help us identify customers using our services. We realise that a lot of people are using our services, but a few pay for the services. What the customer enumeration exercise has done is to help us identify these individuals that are in the network.

It has also helped us in deploying resources and embarking on some network expansion projects. Under this customer enumeration exercise, we capture our customers, both individuals and organisations. We also capture the infrastructure serving them.

Every customer and building has a unique identification number. And there are some other applications that we’re already putting together that would ease the process of getting to these customers and identifying what their issues are from a remote end. So, I will say that the customer enumeration exercise is helping us address this issue of head count you are talking about.

Despite efforts by your company to improve on its services, customers still complain. Why?

We are tackling the problems they complain about by providing up-to-date facilities. There are lots of network expansion projects that we commissioned some time ago.

We have many projects identified in the network; some of them have been awarded; some of them delivered, and customers are currently enjoying the benefits of these investments. In the area of transformers, we have procured hundreds of units of different ratings, to help address issues of failed transformers and overloaded transformers. We are also doing re-conducting and upgrading of our lines to get them deliver reliable power to our customers.

Does your company face any problem in the process of distributing prepaid meters?

Yes, we face the problem of funding. It is also difficult for us to get loans from the bank, because, there is no bank that can advance loan to us as an enterprise. That makes it difficult for us to source funds from anywhere.

The only source of revenue for us is from the electricity we market and distribute, but such income has not been adequate for us to be in this business.

We also face the problem of time. If we have funds for the project, we equally need time to do the job. There are some processes that would take place before any meter leaves the company or office. If these things are established, the meter can then leave for installation. If there is no communication, the meter cannot leave.

Is there any hope for Nigeria to get constant electricity?

Yes, there is hope. Some of the countries you are having regular supply, if you look at their population, it is not even up to the population of Lagos State. So, our electricity consumption capacity cannot be compared to those countries. But there is hope that Nigeria will get to the era and stage where it will start to enjoy regular and uninterrupted power supply.

What Nigerians need is to be sincere with ourselves. Most of these countries you see having uninterrupted power supply are patriotic to a very large extent that they pay their bills; they do not tamper with their power installations.

But in Nigeria, we record cases of vandalism. We record cases of people using electricity but not paying for services received. So, a lot of factors are working against us in Nigeria. Until we come to terms with ourselves and agree to do things the way we supposed to do, we will continue to have issues with power supply.

But once we agree as a people to move forward, we will certainly move forward, and we will get to the point and level those countries with constant electricity are.

