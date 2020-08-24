Eze: Forex harmonisation’ll impact the economy positively

Mr. Mike Eze, Managing Director, Crane Securities Limited, in this interview with Chris Ugwu, speaks on issues affecting the capital market and the Nigerian economy

What is your take on the investment landscape amidst COVID-19?

As you very well know, the pandemic started in an industrial city in China called Wuhan. Within a short time, the pandemic tore the city apart. Most countries started evacuating their national from this bedeviled city.

Little did they know that these their nationals being imported from Wuhan will form the nucleus of the pandemic in their different countries irrespective of the human imports being subjected to different degrees of quarantine. I told a fora at the start of the pandemic that it will spread to various parts of the globe (Nigeria inclusive).

They expressed doubts, forgetting that we live in a globalised world. Shortly after the outbreak in Wuhan, China, we witnessed our index case, an Italian national who came into Lagos who was immediately quarantined at the Yama infectious disease center .

The rest has become history. The economy viz a vis investment landscape has been adversely affected. Apathy, uncertainty, gloom, insecurity and non-challance have been some of the offshoot of Covid-19 on the investment landscape. But despite all these, the market still trudges on. Trading continues.

Today the market is on the uptrend, tomorrow it’s on downtrend ..that’s the tenet of a vibrant market.

.. and the Nigerian market is definitely one of the vibrant emerging markets

What are the challenges currently faced by the stock broking industry in Nigeria?

The pandemic as you know has posed several challenges to several sectors in the economy and the stock lbroking sector is not an exception. Initially, it was a dilemma as it came suddenly. You remember there was a total lockdown of the commercial nerve center of the country, Lagos, by the Federal Government, this did not go down well with the sector as you very well know that a stock market is a day to day activity; but thank God for the foresight of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.

In 2016, they already put in place a policy, the minimum operating standard. By this policy, there are certain operational standards that stock broking firms must attain before they can be allowed to continue carrying out the functions they are lincenced to do among which is remote trading. Then the data back-up and recovery policy, which must be cloud based etc.

These played out to the advantage of the sector and assisted in no small measure in seeing that the sector is still in business. Clients’ apathy towards investment, cautious investment approach on the part of foreign investors, same with institutional investors, infrastructural problems, dependence on alternative means of power, epileptic communication system etc are some of the difficulties encountered by the sector during this pandemic.

How do you assess the current dominance of the market by a few stock broking firms in the country?

Stock broking is an industry and a sector of the economic system. In fact, it is the engine room of any economic system anywhere it is established in any continent the world over. The stock market is the index with which the economy is measured.

The inflation rate is also determined by the market indices so you can see that it is a holistic thing. On the issue of dominance, we are talking about a market here. A vibrant market like the Nigerian bourse has different segments and all capital market operators are operating from their own angle.

No operator is dominating the other; rather, every operator is operating within their own ambit and segment at their own capacity, low or high.

The objective is the same.

Inflation in Nigeria remains above the target range and the latest report shows an increase of more than 12%. What are the implications on the economy and CBN monetary policy?

Inflation is one of the economic indicators, and it is either a positive indicator or negative indicator, but in this case, it is going up as hyper-inflation and is not good for the economy. In the sense that it will affect per capital income for ordinary man in the country.

It means that the prices of goods and services are getting high and goods are getting out of reach of ordinary man. Government actually is meant for the ordinary man but in this case the rich now becomes the owner of the system because they are the ones who can afford the goods and services.

Look at transportation for instance, that will show you why inflation jumped at that rate, transportation is a place where an ordinary Nigeria uses N150.00 but now uses about N400.00 to go, that’s one way, now going and coming within the same route now cost about N1000.00, that’s an indication that there is hyper-inflation in the system.

This was the reason in those days we had Udorji award. I think Udorji was a Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Labour and Employment, he had to do a salary increase for civil servants because of this kind of inflation.

The goods became out of reach for the ordinary man and government was now forced to increase salaries, that worsened the situation because as you are increasing those in the real sector are also increasing because you cannot increase for civil servants and ask me who is trading garri not to increase the price of garri.

So it becomes hyper-inflation. It is cyclical. So that is the implication now and it behoves on government to come up with other economic policies through CBN that is in charge of monetary policy.

Do you think the offshore listing being embarked on by some companies has direct impact on Nigerian economy?

Yes, you know the implication of that is that the company is in Nigeria here and they are being listed abroad and, by and large, the proceeds will return to Nigeria in terms of foreign exchange and it becomes an inflow for us and that boosts our foreign exchange reserves.

The impact is that it is a positive indication of capital inflow. Because when you list, the ultimate aim is to earn income, it is more or less that you are selling something abroad and when you sell, you get income from the sales, and that income you don’t bank them abroad, you repatriate it home. It is a good omen to our economy.

Do you think the adoption of a more flexible exchange rate policy by the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will boost the Nigerian capital market and the economy?

Yes, even the former CBN governor attested to this in a recent interview. He was saying that CBN should harmonise the exchange rate, because as we speak now I think we have about three exchange rates operating in the same system, the highest being that of BDCs, the rates BDCs are being offered foreign exchange that is very high.

I think the harmonisation will be in the right direction and the impact will be felt all through the economy, capital market not excluded.

In which way do you think the present administration will revive the nation’s financial market, especially on the issue of identity management and other economic drivers?

Well, the essence of government is not only politics, but economy, but in Nigeria the politics of governance overtakes every other thing. Left to them, management of economy should be left to the private sector. Government supposed to be the umpire in the whole system, the economic system, notwithstanding, government is supposed to be coming up with economic policies that will boost the system and make the system work.

Because the essence of governance is for the benefit of generality of the people, particularly the common man in the street; they are the ones that the harsh condition will affect at the end of the day. So the government should come up with good policies.

Fortunately, government has economic team headed by the Vice President.

Sometimes last year, Charles Soludo and other doyens of the economy were invited to be members, there was an excitement that government is thinking about the economy, but ever since then we have not seen the effect of these initiatives of government.

This is because of over concentration on politics of governance while forgetting the economics of governance. You must have a balance between the two and if possible, allowing the economics of governance to overtake politics.

So that is what we are facing. Government should buckle up and ginger the economy the more. Nigeria is the greatest economy in Africa and is an economy that should not be toyed with, whatever affects the economy of Nigeria overflows to other parts of Africa and the world at large.

Fortunately, we have a product that is in demand world over and apart from Africa, the other part of the globe people are interest in is Nigeria because we have a large market here so government should be concerned about the economy so that Nigeria will continue to play the leading role in the economies of African countries and reasonable role in the economy of the world as well.

What factors do you think will make investors come to the market or stay away from the market?

Our market is open and I said earlier we are the biggest economy in Africa in terms of activities and that should be an attraction to any foreign investors.

You know in our market here it has always been win-win for foreign investors, they always come in at their convenience and they exit at their continence. It is not our market that drives them away but when they look at their profitability ratio, if it is going down, they exit, they never exit at a loss.

To make market attractive for investors there should be an enabling environment for businesses. And they don’t come just to be part of the economy, they only come to make profits and if there is profit incentives, you see them staying and boosting the economy and making the it buoyant.

Our economy is a vibrant one and luckily we have technocrats and enough human capital. The only thing is to get the right mix and you see our economy boom as it should.

