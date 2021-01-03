News

Eze Imo: We’ve been marginalised, Imo North tells Uzodimma

Some stakeholders from the Imo North (Okigwe zone) area of Imo State, under the aegis of Okigwe Leaders Assembly (OLA), have called on Governor Hope Uzodimma to ensure equity and fairness in the appointment of the next Chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo).

The group, which observed that the zone, had been left out in the scheme of things for upwards of 18 years, appealed to Uzodimma to consider Imo North Senatorial District otherwise known as Okigwe Zone in his appointment of the new chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers (Eze Imo). This was sequels to the dissolution of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers hitherto led by Eze Samuel Ohiri, a week ago, with rumours rife that the governor may be under pressure to appoint a new chairman of the council from Imo West otherwise known as Orlu Zone.

At a press conference in Owerri, the state capital, secretary of the group, Deacon Henry Anyanwu observed that the appointment or election of the chairman of the Imo State Council of Traditional Rulers had always been on zoning and rotation.

He said: “In the most recent past, Orlu Zone with Eze Cletus Ilomuanya, Obi of Obinugwu served nine years as Chairman of the Council under former governors Achike Udenwa and Ikedi Ohakim. Next was Eze Samuel Ohiri who again served nine years under the administrations of Rochas Okorocha, Emeka Ihedioha and Senator Hope Uzodimma. It naturally follows that the next chairman of Imo state Council of Traditional Rulers should come from Okigwe Zone.

“However, in the past few days, there have been rumours on the attempts to appoint a traditional ruler from Orlu Zone as the new chairman of Imo Council of Traditional Rulers. This information, which we believe is a rumour, was given some credence by some Owerribased newspapers.”

