Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record

Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1.

The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a dream start at Selhurst Park in the 12th minute after beating goalkeeper Illan Meslier courtesy of Eze’s assist.

The visitors levelled matters five minutes later through Patrick Bamford, albeit, that effort was chalked off for offside after VAR replays. Palace doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through Eze whose missile of a free-kick pulled over the wall and banged into the near top left corner – leaving goalkeeper Meslier with no chance.

In the process, he extended his impressive personal record. That was the fifth time the Anglo-Nigerian has both scored and assisted in a single league game.

The last time he achieved this feat was against Preston North End in March 2020 in a Championship game during his time at Queens Park Rangers. Palace’s two-goal advantage was restored before half-time as Helder Costa conceded an own-goal in attempting to block Patrick van Aanholt’s cross from the left.

Pascal Struijk headed narrowly wide and Ezgjan Alioski was denied as Leeds chased a second-half response, but Jordan Ayew put the result beyond doubt with Palace’s fourth on 70 minutes. Crystal Palace moved up to sixth with victory, three points behind leaders Southampton, as Leeds dropped to 14th

