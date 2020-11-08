News

Eze scores first EPL goal, extends personal record

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

 

 

Eberechi Eze scored his Premier League goal in Saturday’s fixture between Crystal Palace and Leeds United which ended 4-1.

 

The Nigeria prospect was handed his third start in the ongoing English top-flight campaign, and he repaid Roy Hodgson’s faith in him with a sumptuous strike. Scott Dann had given the hosts a dream start at Selhurst Park in the 12th minute after beating goalkeeper Illan Meslier courtesy of Eze’s assist.

 

The visitors levelled matters five minutes later through Patrick Bamford, albeit, that effort was chalked off for offside after VAR replays. Palace doubled their lead in the 22nd minute through Eze whose missile of a free-kick pulled over the wall and banged into the near top left corner – leaving goalkeeper Meslier with no chance.

 

In the process, he extended his impressive personal record. That was the fifth time the Anglo-Nigerian has both scored and assisted in a single league game.

 

The last time he achieved this feat was against Preston North End in March 2020 in a Championship game during his time at Queens Park Rangers. Palace’s two-goal advantage was restored before half-time as Helder Costa conceded an own-goal in attempting to block Patrick van Aanholt’s cross from the left.

 

Pascal Struijk headed narrowly wide and Ezgjan Alioski was denied as Leeds chased a second-half response, but Jordan Ayew put the result beyond doubt with Palace’s fourth on 70 minutes. Crystal Palace moved up to sixth with victory, three points behind leaders Southampton, as Leeds dropped to 14th

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Study: Fish consumption protects brain from pollution

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Researchers in the United States (US) said eating fish could help protect the brain against the detrimental effects of air pollution. These are the findings of a new study published in the journal ‘Neurology’. The lead author, Cheng Chen said a healthy diet could reduce negative effects of air pollution in the brain and consequently […]
News

EFCC witness contradicts self in ex-Minister, Turaki’s trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s witness, Mr Umar Tahir, on Monday, contradicted himself in the ongoing trial of a former Minister in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government, Taminu Turaki. The development occurred when Tahir, who was a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Islamic Affairs in the same government, was being cross-examined by […]
News

Abia businessmen seek reopening of rehabilitated road

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi, Aba

Business owners in Aba, Abia State have asked Governor Okezie Ikpeazu to reopen the completed Eziukwu road for vehicular traffic.   New Telegraph gathered that the first phase of Eziukwu road was rehabilitated about six months ago, but had remained closed to traffic to the dismay of motorists.   However, the business owner lamented the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: