Ezeife, Amaechi, Ikponmwen, Adebanjo, Pogu: How to end Nigeria’s escalating crises in 2022

Nigeria has for many years now been bedeviled with crises ranging from bombing, killings, economic crisis to political challenges, inter-ethnic clashes/violence, kidnappings among several others. Certainly, every New Year always comes with high expectations by millions of Nigerians, who look forward to solutions to the myriads of problems confronting the nation.

However, as a New Year begins today, some eminent Nigerians, including a former Anambra State governor, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife, a First Republic Aviation Minister, Mbazurike Amaechi, a former Provost Marshall of the Nigeria Army, Brig Gen. Idada Ikponmwen, elder statesman and leader of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group, Chief Ayo Adebanjo, among others have suggested various ways the nation could end escalating crises in the year.

Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and Chief Mbazurike Amaechi, in their contributions, urged President Muhammadu Buhari to put in place measures aimed at stemming the avalanche of killings and banditry in the country.

They also charged Buhari to redefine the economic policies of his administration to reduce over dependency on petroleum and also inject new impetus to the energy sector as well as power supply.

On his part, Chief Ayo Adebanjo advised President Muhammadu Buhari to restructure the country in 2022 for the nation to experience meaningful development. In the same vein, the National President of the Middlebelt Forum Dr. Bitrus Pogu said that the Middle belt and Nigerians’ biggest expectations from Buhari’s administration in 2022 is for him to sign into law the Electoral Act Amendment Bill to ensure electronic transmission of the results ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Brig Gen. Ikponmwen (retd.) charged Buhari to intensify efforts to achieve his three cardinal programmes of improving the economy, halting insecurity and eradicating corruption in the country. Immediate past secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum, (ACF) Anthony Sani, in his submission, tasked the Federal Government to take the fight against insecurity to the criminals in the New Year.

According to Chukwuemeka Ezeife, the level of insecurity in the country needs a radical approach and should not be treated with kid gloves. “The basic responsibility of a government is the protection of lives and property and what we have seen so far has got to its limit and in 2022 we expect the President to apply measures that are workable towards stemming the avalanche of killings in our country.

“There should be deliberate policy and master plan of fishing out the bandits and also prosecute the sponsors and perpetrators.”

Amaechi however, lamented the state of the country’s economy which he blamed on the over dependency of petroleum adding that the country’s economy should be diversified to achieve result. “In our power sector, something should be done in that regard, find other sources of power supply and eliminate the corrupt elements in the system,” he said.

Buhari should restructure Nigeria in 2022 – Adebanjo

Adebanjo, while setting an agenda for the President in 2022 in an interview with Saturday Telegraph stated that his only advice for the government was to restructure the country before the 2023 general elections.

“Let President Buhari return the country to federalism, any election before then is fake. “Whoever is supporting another election before the restructuring of the country is an enemy of Nigeria.

The government should organise a Constitutional Conference in 2022. “The Southern Governors said that they want dialogue, Ohanaeze Ndigbo said they want dialogue and you are insisting you don’t want it, which is why all sorts of issues are happening in the country,” he said.

Nigerians want Electoral Bill signed – Pogu

Dr. Bitrus Pogu, who spoke to Saturday Telegraph in Jos, said that the expectation is that President Buhari to unite all Nigerians and revive the economy for the development of the country.

Pogu noted that addressing the Electoral Bill issue was the biggest expectation of the electorate.

“What Nigerians expect to see in the year 2022 is the proactive step of the President of Nigeria to assent to the Electoral Bill and also take immediate action of relocating all Internally Displaced Persons to their ancestral land.

Similarly, Convener of the Middlebelt Patriotic Front (MPF), Comrade Ibrahim Bunu, said that what should be the agenda of the government in the year 2022 is to ensure total security.

“There is serious tension in the country as result of insecurity, nobody is safe when traveling; so security should be the agenda of the government to protect and safeguard the lives of it citizens, there is serious division between the Northern and Southern parts of the country which is at its peak and as such Nigeria needs President Buhari to take a proactive steps in 2022 to unite the entire country together,” he said.

PMB must address insecurity, economy, corruption – Gen. Ikponmwen

In in his New Year message, Ikponmwen said that all efforts must be geared towards substantially reducing the spate of insecurity ravaging Nigeria.

The ex-military officer said that throughout 2021, many Nigerians expressed serious concern about the deteriorating security situation and that Buhari should keep Nigerians safe and secure.

He argued that the primary purpose of any government is the security and welfare of the citizenry and that any government that is unable to guarantee these basic needs of the people is not worthy of its mandate.

Ikponmwen also advised the Buhari administration to resuscitate its programme on fighting corruption since it was one of the cardinal promises upon which the government was elected in 2015.

According to him, the fight against corruption had become a mere slogan in the last six years to the disappointment of many Nigerians.

Our challenges not beyond redemption – Sani Anthony

Sani stated that taking the fight against insecurity to criminals was the only way to decimate the insurgents and bandits towards bringing the insecurity to an end. Sani also disclosed that the Federal Government needed to tackle the underlying problems of poverty, ignorance and unemployment which he said are also fuelling insecurity. Speaking on the economy,

Sani told Saturday Telegraph that there was the need for a gradual diversification of the economy in the New Year to give Nigerians hope.

He also called for the recruitment and training of more security personnel to enable the security agencies to overpower the bandits Sani said there are “only two ways of fighting insecurity, namely, using force and addressing the underlying causes which include poverty, unemployment and ignorance through diversification of the economy away from reliance on oil wealth.

“Specifically, the government should prioritise what should be done and one way of doing this is for the government to employ enough number of security personnel, train them properly and motivate them to take the fight to the insurgents, bandits, gunmen, clashes between herders and farmers, and dominate them.” “I say this because our challenges are not beyond redemption, given the right attitudes of both leaders and the citizens.”

The ACF chieftain tasked Nigerians not to expect drastic changes, “No serious change should be expected, but gradual change because the good things of life are never inevitable.

“These good things of life are often attained through ceaseless hard work, not only by the leaders, but also by the citizens. That is why it is said the task of nation building is a continuous process with the attendant ebb and flow of life.

“That is why the tasks of ending the challenges of insecurity involve use of both force and addressing the underlying causes that include poverty, unemployment and ignorance. All these require the use of resources which are not limitless.

“I believe this regime has tried with the limited resources in confronting the insecurity and diversification of the economy and has substantially improved the nation’s economy. I hope it leaves the country far better than it met it so that the next government will continue to build from where this government stops.”

