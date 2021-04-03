Ezeife calls for regional security

… As 126 support groups protest attack

Former Anambra State governor, Chief C h u k w u e m e k a Ezeife, yesterday described the killings by herdsmen and unknown gunmen in the South East as a looming anarchy in Igbo land, calling for the immediate establishment of a regional security network in the area. This is as a total of 126 Soludo support groups in the state yesterday protested the attack on him by the gunmen in his Isuofia country home.

The former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria is one of the gubernatorial aspirants of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). Ezeife urged the five governors of the zone to immediately set up a regional security network so as to avert imminent anarchy in the zone.

“The killings are becoming too much and this is dangerous for the people of the South East and as it stands now nobody knows who would be the next target for elimination and it may not only be the security operatives. ‘‘The five governors of the South East talked about setting up a regional security outfit and they are yet to do that and their delay is a sad commentary on how prepared we are to protect lives and property.

‘‘They should as a matter of urgency set it up now before it becomes too late and they should ensure that the security network is effective and efficient and not just grandstanding.’’ The over 126 Soludo Support groups were led by the leader of Soludo Solidarity Forum (SSF) Chief Tony Muobuike, to protest the attack on Soludo. The groups warned that no amount of attacks can stop Soludo from becoming the governor of Anambra State. According to a resolution signed by the groups, they noted that the attack has shown that some people do not want the interest of the state under the leadership of Soludo as governor, adding that they have been vindicated that he is the man for Anambra in the next eight years.

‘‘The attack is very barbaric and alien to the political culture of Anambra State. We call on the Anambra State government and the state police command to fish out the perpetrators of the dastardly act, said the group in a statement.

They further noted that: ‘‘We also plead with the authorities to leave no stone unturned in ensuring the safe return of Engr. Emeka Ezenwanne, the commissioner that was kidnapped by the gunmen and we also pray the Almighty God to comfort the families of the slain policemen and grant them eternal rest. ‘‘We further enjoin all the supporters of Prof. Chukwuma Soludo across the length and breadth of the state not to be deterred by this incident, as Prof. Soludo remains the best among all the governorship candidates because the attack was an obvious confirmation.’’

A tour of Isofia community in Aguata Local Government Area of the state by our reporter showed that villagers are yet to overcome the impact the incident had on their community as most of them still looked harassed and suspicious of strange faces, with no one willing to speak with the report when approached for interview.

Commercial activities in the area were greatly affected. At Ekwulobia Police Station, most officers and men were not wearing their uniforms while visitors were scrutinised thoroughly before entering the compound. Also, it was observed that from Awka through Agulu, Neni, Adazi, Nanka communities to Ekwulobia, Okoh, Mkpologwu and Uga towns in Awka South, Anaocha, Aguata and Orumba North local government areas, there were no police check points as it would be recalled that killing of policemen had taken place in five of these communities before the recent incident in Isofia.

Like this: Like Loading...