Ezeife, clerics carpet Keyamo over demands for Obi/ Datti’s arrest

Former Governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife and the leadership of Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria led by Apostle Victor Ndulue, have described the call for the arrest of the Labour Party Presidential candidate and his running mate, Mr. Peter Obi and Yusuf Datti Ahmed as stupid . According to Ezeife, the likes of Keyamo should be advised not to draw the anger of the Nigerian electorate, who were denied the opportunity to choose their leaders.

“Who is Festus Keyamo that we would have to lose sleep about? The Department of State Security, (DSS) know the grave consequences of attempting to arrest Obi and Datti and they will not allow themselves to be used as a tool to destabilize and overheat the polity.”

“I urged President Muhammadu Buhari to call Keyamo to order before his statements draw the anger of Nigerians who were denied the opportunity to chose their leaders in the last general election.” “It is simply because the personality of Obi and Datti is one that loves peace and dye process in whatever they are doing and that is why the entire Nigerian youths have remained calm and that young man should not take that for granted ” he said. President of the Evangelical Fellowship of Nigeria Apostle Victor Ndulue told reporters that any attempt to arrest Obi and Datti would turn the country into Libya and this is not good for our country at this time. “We have had an election here in this country and the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC raped our democratic process and stole the mandate of our people and someone somewhere is calling for the arrest of the winners of that election. I call it totally idiotic,” he said.

