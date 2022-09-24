News

Ezeife, group worry, say PDP crisis recipe for failure in 2023

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

A former governor of Anambra State, Dr. Chukwuemeka Ezeife has described the lingering crisis in the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP a recipe for failure in the coming 2023 Presidential election. According to Ezeife the position of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State on power sharing and zoning of principal positions in the party if not handled carefully would ruin the fortunes of the party during next year’s general election. “The party denied the South East the chance of producing the next President of the country in a most unfortunate manner and now Wike is saying let the South take over as National Chairman of the party and they are saying no. “Well this is a recipe for failure and we have no regrets about what would happen soon and come to think of it we the South East are fed up with the antics of that party,” he said. Also, a group, the PDP 1st Nigerian Youth Ambassador For Positive Change warned that the lingering crisis would spell doom in the 2023 general election if it is not resolved.

Coordinator of the group, Mr. Magnus Eziokwu who spoke to reporters shortly after the meeting of the group in Awka, the Anambra State on Friday also toed the same line of argument. “We have continued to follow the unfolding events and incidents that have lingered for months now and the plot by some party leaders to frustrate the People’s Democratic Party’s projected victory in 2023. “Consequent upon these developments, it has become instructive that we, the youth wing of the PDP under the umbrella of PDP FIRST, make the following resolutions shortly after an extensive meeting today in Awka, Anambra State.

“That this body, having understudied the constitution of our great party, wishes to assert that it would be a constitutional crisis to force the indefatigable National Chairman of our party, Iyochira Ayu, to vacate his seat. “That Governor Nyesom Wike and other respected elders of our great party, who have reportedly withdrawn from Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential campaign council (PCC), reconsider their position and prioritize the PDP.”

 

