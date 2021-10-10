Ezeife: How military coups ruined Nigeria

The security and economic challenges confronting Nigeria have resulted in lamentations and criticisms of the government of the day even as some eminent Nigerians have been proffering solutions. In this chat, former governor of Anambra State, Dr Chukwuemeka Ezeife takes ONWUKA NZESHI down memory lane to how Nigeria derailed from the track of progress

What is your opinion about the recent visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to the South -East?

Well, I’m happy.

It’s a Cape of Good Hope because Buhari has been the head of government for many years and all his actions have consistently suggested that he wants the East out of Nigeria, against our own interest. We are the reason Nigeria can be considered a country because wherever you go across Nigeria, we are there.

If you remove the indigenes, we are the next population. We voted with our feet for One Nigeria and many of our elders, like me, have been preaching One Nigeria consistently.

But that doesn’t mean that we will allow ourselves to be driven out if we can avoid it.

So for the President to say he doesn’t know why some Easterners will be thinking of leaving Nigeria is a surprise. However, his visit shows that a new beginning is possible.

How do you reconcile your faith in the unity of Nigeria and the multiple agitations for its disintegration in different parts of the country?

Nigeria is a gem of a country. We don’t know the quality of what we have; we don’t know the resources that we have and the gifts God has given to us until we lose it. If we allow this country to disintegrate instead of restructuring it, then I do not know what we shall do.

The agitation is not only in the South- East, the Ijaw people want to be on their own, Middle Belt people want to be on their own and even the Yoruba want to be on their own. What is happening?

It is because some people are making provocative statements like: Nigeria belongs to us. God has given us Nigeria. How many are that God has given you Nigeria?

We don’t want those people to get out of Nigeria, no matter how many they are. We have been living together with them until the design to kick President Goodluck Jonathan out of government and the bandits took over the whole place.

What do the Igbo people want?

We don’t want any Nigerian to be indigent and accept indigency. We want an egalitarian society.

A man must be able to feed his family. A child must be able to go to school. If you come to the East, you’ll see it. Nobody desires to be a servant to any other person.

We live as human beings created equally by God and that is what we can offer anywhere. We want to be able to use our assets to bring about explosive developments in

this country. A country like this should not be allowed to rot away. It is a country that should not only raise the dignity and respect of all Black people on earth but should also help in the governance of the world.

What is your position on the delay by some South-East governors in enacting the anti -open grazing law?

It has been made clear by our people that our ancestral land should never be given to anybody.

There is no grammar in governance that can make it happen. Let’s just leave it like that, but anybody who wants to waste money can go on and dash money to some people or communities in the name of government acquiring land for cattle grazing but when the incumbent government goes, nobody is going to follow the agreements reached by them.

We, the people of the South East do not want a square inch of our land given for grazing. Therefore, the governors are warned not to succumb to threats or blackmail from any quarters.

They are leading us and they should protect our interests. We hope that God in heaven will help us to design a system in Igboland which enables a leadership to emerge which can give directives to all parts of the region.

During the visit to the East, the President talked about deploying more troops to beef up security in the South-East. Is military action the only way out of the crisis?

I think that with Nnamdi Kanu in detention and Sunday Igboho under prosecution have an opportunity to pray to God to touch the conscience of President Muhammadu Buhari to take the path of dialogue.

Instead of insisting on deploying more troops, the government should explore the dialogue option.

There is no reason for anybody, not to talk about deploy ing violent approach to resolving conflicts. The kinetic approach has never really resolved any security challenge completely.

This is why we have been asking the Federal Government to consider dialogue and negotiation in resolving some of these agitations by different groups including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

For a long time, IPOB had said it was not an armed group but the Federal Government had always blamed it for anything happening in the South-East.

Our people are not violent but the Federal Government has continued to militarise the region through deployment of troops at the slightest provocation.

We want the government to stop killing our youths and explore the option of dialogue. We are appealing to the Federal Government to have a change of heart and strategy in resolving conflicts in the South- East.

There has been a lot of controversy surrounding the sit at hone order in the South-East. Even after IPOB cancelled it, it is still being observed by the people. What is the mind of the elders about it?

It is not difficult to know the mind of the elders. You cannot be protesting that somebody is killing you and you start to kill yourself too.

In what way does the sit at home help us? I’m not talking about the one they declared during the President’s visit because that one shows how people feel about him and his roles in the present circumstances.

But to ask people to sit at home every Monday is ridiculous.

On the first Monday, our children couldn’t go to take their exams and nobody is going to give them the opportunity to sit for that exam again.

On the sit at home day, I was coming back from the East and I came into Awka Etiti and found people playing soccer on the highway.

The sit-at-home thing is not good and I am happy that when that was pointed out to Nnamdi Kanu, he clearly agreed to it and announced the cancellation of the stay-at-home order.

In the name of sitting at home, some people went to a woman frying akara and cleared what she was preparing to sell, poured away the oil and went to enjoy themselves with the akara. We don’t have all angels at home.

There are some people who gain from these disturbances but we beg them to desist from this trend. We should ask the governors, town unions, traditional rulers and our bishops to let our people know the truth.

The only truth is that with this sit at home order, said to had been made by our own people, we are losing a lot.

All our people should go to work because that is how we survive. We work every day of the week except on Sundays when we go to church to praise God.

Earlier, you mentioned restructuring as a solution to the challenges in the country. What is delaying the adoption of this solution?

I think that there has been so much misunderstanding about restructuring. What is restructuring? Restructuring as we know means going back to the political arrangement that worked for us as a country.

There was a time the World Bank said that parts of Nigeria were growing faster than the rest of the world. Eastern Nigeria and Western Nigeria were mentioned in that report.

Today, we are said to be the poverty capital of the world.

Why won’t anybody say, let’s go back to that structure and arrangement which made it possible for us to excel many years ago. I want to make it very clear that that restructuring includes resource control but not limited to it.

There is this wrong feeling that once we restructure, no oil money goes to the North again; that is not the true.

We must work out an arrangement for everyone to survive in a restructured Nigeria. It is not politically correct to cut off the supply of money to any State or Local Government Area in the name of restructuring. That is not restructuring; it is killing ourselves.

We can even decide to nationalise oil, gold and every reasonable revenue yielding resource and give a high percentage of what is coming from that resource to where it is coming from. But every Nigerian must be informed about what the new arrangement would look like.

When we had regions, even the governors were not free to do as they liked because there were checks in the system.

In those days, there were records for every money that accrued to the region. Everybody will be watching you. How much is it? What has it been used for?

But today, a governor can go to Abuja, get some money for his state and you may not know how it is used at the end of the day. What is called governance these days is ridiculous.

If in the past, people did some of the things they are doing now, it would not have been funny.

How did Nigeria slide from growing faster than the rest of the world to becoming the worst of the world?

Before the coup of 1966, we had a structure of government which had the regions as base and a true federal system at the top. What happened? After the coup, the military which ruled Nigeria, ruined Nigeria.

How?

In the build up to the Nigeria/Biafra war, the Federal Military Government decided to alienate parts of the old South East region outside Igboland from Ojukwu’s powers.

What did the government of General Yakubu Gowon do? It created twelve states from the existing four regions in the country. The reason for this was that if the Eastern Region was allowed to remain as one block, then the legal authority will still be with Ojukwu.

So because they wanted to alienate the rest of the East from the Igbo, they created the South Eastern State and Rivers State.

Now, after the war, instead of going back to the regional system, the various northern military leaders who governed Nigeria, kept creating more states. This further changed the structure of government in the country.

Eventually, they arrived in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. In addition, more and more powers were taken from the states to the centre to the extent that we don’t even know what federation is.

If you take up the Exclusive List – those things that can be done by the Federal Government, you will see how extended it is with 68 items.

But we can go back to the regional or zonal structure if we can devolve some of the powers of the Federal Government to the federating units.

As it is today, even if you get a very good economist to run the current presidential system, he will still have serious problems because the structure is faulty

