Ezeji: Rohr lacks class

…says Eagles' coach yet to achieve anything

Former Super Eagles international, Victor Ezeji, has said Nigeria’s gaffer Gernot Rohr, lacks what it takes to improve the Super Eagles, with reference to their style of play and talent management especially after their friendly games with Cameroon. The former Enyimba striker said the tactician – who has been at the helm since 2016 – has not impacted the Super Eagles with a particular style of football and he lacks the class to coordinate the players. Ezeji expressed his frustration after Rohr’s men failed to score a goal in their twin friendlies against Cameroon. They suffered a 1-0 loss against the Indomitable Lions last Friday before playing out a goalless draw on Tuesday.

“I have never been a fan of Gernot Rohr but the truth is, sometimes it is not even about the result and sometimes, your team can play very well and lose, people could say they lost and there is prospect for the team,” Ezeji said. “But in the case of this Gernot Rohr’s team, they are not playing very well and they are not winning so people will definitely complain. We have known our Super Eagles to have flair when playing, but that has not happened under him, whichever way he wins his game. “There is no flair in their game, I think he is done with the team if you ask me because he is not showing anything, no class. We’ve got the players but I think what we lack is who co-ordinates them.”

