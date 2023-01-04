News

Ezekwesili: 2023 budget's hopeless

A former Minister of Education, Obiageli Ezekwesili, has raised concerns over the 2023 National budget, describing it as “hopeless”.

President Muhammadu Buhari signed the 2023 Budget of N21.83 trillion along with the 2022 Supplementary Appropriation Bill into law.

Buhari signed the 2023 transition budget Tuesday morning at the Council Chambers of the Presidential Villa, Abuja, in the presence of Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, and other members of the Federal Executive Council.

Speaking at the event, the President said his regime would speed up critical infrastructure projects nationwide as it raced toward the finish line on May 29, 2023.

He noted that the budget is N21.83 trillion aggregate expenditure, an increase of N1.32 trillion over the initial executive proposal of N20.51 trillion. It is the eighth and final budget of Buhari’s regime.

But reacting to the budget on Wednesday via her Twitter page, Ezekwesili decried the budget deficit, adding that it was important for Nigerians to get their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

She wrote: “This is the summary of the HOPELESS Budget @MBuhari signed into law yesterday:

“Total Expenditure is N21.83 trillion.

“Total Revenue N9.73 trillion!

“The Budget has a deficit larger than revenue by almost N12.00 trillion! Tragic.

“You all better get your PVCs ready because…”

 

