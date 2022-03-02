Ezekwesili decries13m Nigerian children out-of-school education index

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, yesterday expressed concerns over the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, saying the development portends a bleak future for the country. Speaking at a zoom meeting to mark the third anniversary of the United Kingdom-based charity, IAFoundation, Ezekwesili lamented that Nigeria’s future looked bad with about 13.2 million children currently out of school; saying government must tackle the problem to forestall any fallout in the near future. Recalling her tenure as a minister in 2006, Ezekwesili said the number of outof- school kids; had doubled within a period of fewer than 16 years from 6.8 million to 13.2 million currently. Quoting the 19th-century French poet and essayist, Victor Hugo, she said that “he who opens a school closes a prison door”.

She said the Federal Government ought to focus on meeting Sustainable Development Goal Four, which targets increasing access to education. Speaking on ‘Impacting Lives’, Ezekwesili noted that Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, two of Africa’s most richly endowed nations, have the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

She said: “Within one year 600,000 more children got enrolled in schools. But the initiative was short-lived, due to noncontinuation in governance.” She recalled that during her time as minister, she had involved the private sector in an initiative called Adopta- School; to get everyone involved in making school attractive for children.

