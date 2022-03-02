News

Ezekwesili decries13m Nigerian children out-of-school education index

Posted on Author Ndubuisi Ugah Comment(0)

A former Minister of Education, Dr. Oby Ezekwesili, yesterday expressed concerns over the high number of out-of-school children in Nigeria, saying the development portends a bleak future for the country. Speaking at a zoom meeting to mark the third anniversary of the United Kingdom-based charity, IAFoundation, Ezekwesili lamented that Nigeria’s future looked bad with about 13.2 million children currently out of school; saying government must tackle the problem to forestall any fallout in the near future. Recalling her tenure as a minister in 2006, Ezekwesili said the number of outof- school kids; had doubled within a period of fewer than 16 years from 6.8 million to 13.2 million currently. Quoting the 19th-century French poet and essayist, Victor Hugo, she said that “he who opens a school closes a prison door”.

She said the Federal Government ought to focus on meeting Sustainable Development Goal Four, which targets increasing access to education. Speaking on ‘Impacting Lives’, Ezekwesili noted that Nigeria and the Democratic Republic of Congo, two of Africa’s most richly endowed nations, have the highest number of out-of-school children in the world.

She said: “Within one year 600,000 more children got enrolled in schools. But the initiative was short-lived, due to noncontinuation in governance.” She recalled that during her time as minister, she had involved the private sector in an initiative called Adopta- School; to get everyone involved in making school attractive for children.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Mohammed Danish puts best foot forward in the new year

Posted on Author Our Reporters

For the crème de la crème of the society, whether they are entertainers, entrepreneurs or executives, Mohammed Danish, has got them as his clientele as he continues to thrive and redefine the face of luxury with forward thinking and innovative solutions despite the prevailing pandemic onslaught. Many entrepreneurs consider the jewellery business as one for […]
News

Islamic lender grows Q3 profit by 48%

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja

Jaiz Bank Plc has recorded 47.7 per cent growth in profit after tax for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.   According to the results, profit after tax was N1.85 billion as at the end of September 30, 2020, compared to N1.25 billion earned at the end of September, 2019, which shows an increase […]
News

PDP to Jega: Don’t compare us with APC

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

…as APC slams former ex-INEC chair, says maligning party’ll not give you political mileage The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has insisted there is no comparison between it and the All Progressives Congress (APC). The party, which was reacting to comment attributed to former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Attahiru Jega, stated […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica