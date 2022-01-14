Ezekwesili heads Soludo’s 80-man Transition C’ttee

…Otti, Utomi, Agbakoba, Chidoka, Obiogbolu, Etiaba make list

Less than two months to his swearing in, Anambra State governor elect Prof Charles Soludo yesterday announced an 80-man Transition Committee for a smooth hand over from outgoing Governor, Willie Obiano. Among those that made the list include Prof Oby Ezekwesili, as Chairman, Pat Utomi, Osita Chidoka, Hon Charles Odedo and Hon Ben Nwankwo. Others include the Director General Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, who recently resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and the son of former Anambra State governor, Mr Echezona Etiaba (SAN).

Others that made the list are leaders of over 30 mem- bers of the Soludo Support Groups, former members of the National Assembly, as well as the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Uche Nwafor. Meanwhile the Isuiofia country home of Soludo has remained a bee hive of activities with men and women frequenting the place ostensibly eying political appointments.

However, Governor Obiano, who is said to be out of town, is expected to return next week while the International Conference Centre, Awka built by him is receiving finishing touches as venue for the swearing in ceremony. According to a statement by the Media Assistant to Soludo, Mr. Jeo Anatune, a date for the inauguration would be made public later.

