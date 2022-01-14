News Top Stories

Ezekwesili heads Soludo’s 80-man Transition C’ttee

Posted on Author Okey Maduforo Comment(0)

…Otti, Utomi, Agbakoba, Chidoka, Obiogbolu, Etiaba make list

Less than two months to his swearing in, Anambra State governor elect Prof Charles Soludo yesterday announced an 80-man Transition Committee for a smooth hand over from outgoing Governor, Willie Obiano. Among those that made the list include Prof Oby Ezekwesili, as Chairman, Pat Utomi, Osita Chidoka, Hon Charles Odedo and Hon Ben Nwankwo. Others include the Director General Valentine Ozigbo Campaign Organisation, Dr Alex Obiogbolu, who recently resigned as a member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), former National President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Olisa Agbakoba (SAN) and the son of former Anambra State governor, Mr Echezona Etiaba (SAN).

Others that made the list are leaders of over 30 mem- bers of the Soludo Support Groups, former members of the National Assembly, as well as the Speaker Anambra State House of Assembly Rt. Hon Uche Nwafor. Meanwhile the Isuiofia country home of Soludo has remained a bee hive of activities with men and women frequenting the place ostensibly eying political appointments.

However, Governor Obiano, who is said to be out of town, is expected to return next week while the International Conference Centre, Awka built by him is receiving finishing touches as venue for the swearing in ceremony. According to a statement by the Media Assistant to Soludo, Mr. Jeo Anatune, a date for the inauguration would be made public later.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Jonathan: I believe Buhari not sleeping

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says he believes that President Muhammadu Buhari is not taking the security situation in the country with levity, is according to a report by The- Cable, an online news portal. Speaking when he paid a condolence visit to the Delta State governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, over the death of his father, Jonathan […]
News

Gbajabiamila meets govt officials to avert another doctors’ strike

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, yesterday met with the relevant government officials with a view to averting the resumption of the strike by the Nation- al Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). At the meeting, issues such as non-payment of house officers, abolishment of bench fees, non-payment of national minimum wage, salary […]
News

Obaseki’s appointments: Ijaw allege marginalisation

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu BENIN CITY

The Ijaw in Edo State yesterday condemned their exclusion from Governor Godwin Obaseki’s list of commissioners.   Addressing a press conference in Benin on behalf of the five Ijaw clans in the state and the entire Ijaw nation, Secretary, Ijaw Youth Council, IYC, Western Zone, comprising Ondo, Edo and Delta states, Comrade Olu-Derimon Omaghomi, lamented […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica