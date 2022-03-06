Ezekwesili reveals how Nigeria’s debt was cancelled at Adeboye’s 80th birthday

One time Minister of Education, Dr. Obi Ezekwesili, has revealed what they did in order to get the United States of America and other Brentwood organisation to write off Nigeria’s debt during former president Olusegun Obasanjo’s regime in 1999.

Ezekwesili was then the Director Due Process Office during Obasanjo’s first term made the revelation in a paper she presented at a workshop organised to mark 80 birthday of the General Overseer, Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, at the Redemption Camp, Lagos – Ibadan Expressway, Mowe, Ogun State. In a paper titled: “Seizing the Moment, Controlling the Future:

The Christian Response to Political Developments in Nigeria,” said at the time they came in 1999, Nigeria operated a system of anything goes as there was no due process.

“The US government was unwilling to write off Nigeria’s debt, saying there was no due process. That was why I came back to Nigeria from the US where I was working to head the Due Process Office.

The US said Nigeria was a proliferate country and that they were not ready to let their resources be wasted. “Our nation was not using her resources very well, so we became a profligate nation. But we told the US government that we would change the narrative and that is how they wrote off our debts as we began to put things right between 1999 and 2003.

“But what do we see today? Those things were not followed anymore as there is no policy in place. Nigeria has accumulated more debts and we have gone back to our ways with nothing to show so much that Nigeria is now being referred to as the World capital of poverty.”

“As poor as we are, our legislatures are earning the highest salary in the world. Ours is higher than the US, higher than Canada, higher than the UK. It is time for us to go there and shine the light.

“To do this, we have set up a training institution known as the Politics, Policy and Governance Institute, where people are trained on policy and governance.

At the end of the training, our graduates can compete with anyone anywhere in the world.”

In his opening remarks, chairman of the occasion and Director Budget Office, Ben Akabueze said that politics is not dirty as it is erroneously believed by many Christians. Rather it is the people playing that are dirty. “Hence we must go there and shine the light,” he said.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...