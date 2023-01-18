Ezekwesili To Atiku: You didn’t lead economic mgt team

Former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili, has knocked the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Atiku Abubakar, for claiming to be the head of the Economic Management Team while he was vice president. Recall that Atiku had tweeted on Monday, “As head of the economic management team while I was Vice President, I was instrumental in designing a private sector revival strategy and advocated for the opening of the economy for private sector investments in several sectors. And we made tremendous progress.”

Responding to the tweet, Ezekwesili accused Atiku of telling an “absurd lie”, adding that the former vice president was never the Head of the Economic Management Team. She tweeted: “Dear former Vice President Atiku, please ask the handlers of your Twitter account to stop misleading the public. You were never the Head of the Economic Management Team. “This absurd lie does you no good at all. Please ask your team to stop it. Happy New Year. I wish you well.” In a Twitter thread, she further explained how the group worked at that time, stating that she was also a member of the team then.

