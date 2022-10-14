Ezennia: A new Nigeria is possible under Obi

Chief Patrick Ezennia is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN). In this interview with ONAH ONAH, he speaks on the 2023 presidential election and why Nigerians should reject the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)

What informed your interest in politics since you said you were apolitical before now?

I am seeing a paradigm shift since the entry of Mr. Peter Obi to contest the presidency of the country. Obi is an accomplished technocrat and businessman and he comes along with the necessary competencies and the trust because we have seen what he did in Anambra State during his tenure as governor. Even before his ascension as governor of Anambra State, he was riddled with difficulties and all that and how he resolved them impressed me.

He relied squarely and fully on the instrument of law available in the country up to the Supreme Court to achieve his restoration; when he was impeached. It shows the temperament of a leader’s spirit to accommodate dissenting opinion. The politicians of 1999 to date are practically running this country aground, but the situation is worse in this regime of the APC from 2015 to date. Things have fallen apart in this country. I use to traverse South-South, South-East and North Central in the course of my practice but I can’t travel by road from Port Harcourt to Obudu again.

The last time I traveled to Nasarawa, Keffi and Makurdi, I narrowly escaped the attack of these cattle herders the government craftily christened bandits. So like I said, there is a paradigm shift, Peter Obi is talking about the is-sues, while the other candidates are talking about their turn. There is nothing like the presidency being the turn of anybody. The presidency is not by desperation for me and you will see a majority of Nigerians across states and geopolitical zones expressing their happiness and their willingness to have Obi.

Obi has severally described Nigeria as the poverty capital of the world. What is your take on that?

Obi did not classify Nigeria as poverty capital of the whole world; he is responding to that classification with all the passion and energy he can muster, and he said he wants to turn this country’s economy from a consumption driven economy to a production based economy. That was how other countries developed. So, to answer to your question, the opportunity has just presented itself, every person is happy, and that is why you see people on the streets. You could imagine what happened in Abuja recently; these are people who are desirous of having a new Nigeria.

They want to take back their country, the buccaneers, should go and rest otherwise if the country continues as it is presented economically and politically, the backlash that is going to come from these energetic young men and women would not be controlled. I don’t want to witness it because is going to swallow every person. So, people should just forget political sentiment and advise Bola Tinubu and Atiku Abubarka to throw in the towel and back this young man and allow him chart a new cause for the country politically and economically.

There are two presidential candidates from Anambra State; Obi of Labour Party and Philip Umeadi of All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA). How do you think the election will play out in the state?

My take is that the other candidate, Justice Umeadi should collapse his structure to the Labour Party. He is a retired Chief Judge of the State and should also be tired after spending so many years in the judiciary. Without further probing, let him jettison his ambition and support his son as it were. Nobody knows him. I don’t know him except that you mentioned him. I have not heard about him. He doesn’t have the political power to ignite anything. So, he should support Obi or stand the risk of being disgraced in the election.

As a fellow of ICAN, is there anything spectacular about Obi’s accountability and prudent management of resources, when compared to the other presidential candidates?

I will describe what had happened in the past as a prebendal politics. Prof Pat Utomi is the one who popularized that term. The North over the years has been thoroughly be misruled by oligarchs among them who use the instrument of religion, tribe and whatever to keep the uneducated perpetually poor. Frankly, I am amazed over the level of accountability Obi displayed as governor to the extent that when I read the memo in which he turned down the opportunity of have plots of lands allocated to him by the ministry he presided over, I saw in him, an example of somebody, who has respect for what is called fiduciary trust. For him also to preside over the resources of Anambra people, cleared outstanding debts and pension arrears and left a huge amount of money in the treasury of the state government for his successor, was amazing in the contemporary society we found ourselves these days. I have also never heard that the Economic and financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) invited him to come and explain this or that concerning his stewardship in Anambra State. That is the kind of man who should lead this country.

Obi’s choice of running mate has been criticized as not being deeply rooted in the Northern Nigeria politics. How would you rate Ahmed Datti?

Ahmed Datti is an accomplished gentleman; a man who has invested in education and a man who is well positioned for the job. Datti is also a man to beat when it comes to clean politics in Northern Nigeria. I have also watched him speak, his temperament is amazing, he is a leader and his joint ticket with Obi would be truly complementory. I also understand he read economics or something like that, and if that is true, it is a good match because he will no doubt understand the economy so well to marshal out activities of the Economic Council of the presidency. And now let me say this: I can now see a new Nigeria. I am also seeing the rule of law restored in this country and government being accountable to the people, which is what Nigerians want. Nigerians want a government that will make opportunity available to every Nigerian. This is necessary because all of us will not be ministers at a time. Nigeria must be run on rule of law, so that we can return this country, which our forefathers fought for and laid their lives for us to inherit, to a better society.

