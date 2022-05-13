Ezeonwuka allays fears over Oye’s sacking as APGA chair

A member of the Board of Trustees of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Chief Rommy Ezeonwuka, yesterday allayed fears over speculations about the removal of the National Chairman of the party, Chief Victor Oye, by the Supreme Court. He however said, even if such a rumour turned out to be true, APGA was not finished, because it is a deity in Igboland that could not be surmounted by anyone. “We don’t know whether the rumoured Supreme Court sack of the APGA National Chairman, Chief Victor Oye, is true or not. I heard it the way you heard it. But, I must point out that the party has fought untold legal battles. “A lot of money has gone into court cases.

I’m disappointed that APGA’s existence has witnessed many court cases. It’s a sad development for the party. “However, even if the Supreme Court sacks Oye as rumoured, the party will not lose Anambra State because APGA is a deity in Igbo land. Whoever tells you that our Governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo will lose his seat, doesn’t have the facts of what is happening.

