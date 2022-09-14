Ezewu, Onoriode, others monitor school resumption in Delta

Delta State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Mrs. Rose Ezewu, her counterpart in the Primary Education Ministry, Chief Sunday Onoriode, and some other stakeholders have monitored the resumption of schools for the 2022/2023 academic session in Delta State. Ezewu expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance of teachers and students to resume at the schools visited. She stated this during a visit to some schools in Uwvie and Okpe Local Government Areas of the state. The commissioner said that the visit was to ascertain the level of compliance by students and teachers to the resumption directive by the state government. Schools monitored by the commissioner and her team included; Osubi Secondary School, Okene Secondary School, Okuokoko and Army Day School, Effurun in Uvwie Local Government Area of the state.

