News

Ezinne Augustina Nnani passes on at 91

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The illustrious Nnani family of Umudei Royal kindred in Oguta Town, Imo State, has announced the death of their matriarch, late Augustina Imelda Nnani (Nee Okam). The family said that the late Nnani died on June 5, at the age of 91years. According to the family, her burial processes and obsequies would commence on September 22, with a Christian wake and the burial service and interment coming up on September 24. The burial is expected to be graced by religious and community leaders from within and beyond to bid her a deserved farewell. Late Nnani was a devout Catholic faithful and a deep moral crusader who impacted her environment and children most remarkably. She is survived by many children, grand and great-grandchildren, amongst who are Lady Viola Nnani, the administrative manager at Topwide Ventures Group Lagos and Mr Austin Nnani, an accomplished technocrat.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Corruption in APC, responsible for poverty in Nigeria – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has attributed the growing poverty in the country to corruption in the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. The party noted that revelations from the investigation of the suspended acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibrahim Magu, have exposed attempt by a cabal the presidency to […]
News Top Stories

EPU: Frequent shadow chasing portrays you as idle, Okorocha tells Uzodinma

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has replied Governor Hope Uzodinma’s recent claim of taking over the Eastern Palm University (EPU), Ogboko, after last Wednesday’s State Executive Council (SEC) meeting. Okorocha had in a swift response urged Uzodinma to stop chasing shadows and face the demands of his office as his frequent pandering […]
News

Olujimi wins Ekiti South PDP Senatorial ticket

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Former Senate Minority leader, Senator Biodun Olujimi, has emerged winner of the tickets of the People’s Democratic Party candidate for the Ekiti South Senatorial district in the 2023 general elections. Olujimi became PDP consensus candidate ollowing the withdrawal of her main challenger and former member of House Representatives, Segun Adekola, before commencement of the exercise. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica