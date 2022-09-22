Ezinne Augustina Nnani passes on at 91

The illustrious Nnani family of Umudei Royal kindred in Oguta Town, Imo State, has announced the death of their matriarch, late Augustina Imelda Nnani (Nee Okam). The family said that the late Nnani died on June 5, at the age of 91years. According to the family, her burial processes and obsequies would commence on September 22, with a Christian wake and the burial service and interment coming up on September 24. The burial is expected to be graced by religious and community leaders from within and beyond to bid her a deserved farewell. Late Nnani was a devout Catholic faithful and a deep moral crusader who impacted her environment and children most remarkably. She is survived by many children, grand and great-grandchildren, amongst who are Lady Viola Nnani, the administrative manager at Topwide Ventures Group Lagos and Mr Austin Nnani, an accomplished technocrat.

