Ezugwu: We can’t see the infrastructure govt claims it is building

Chief Willie Ezugwu is the Secretary-General of Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP)

The Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP) has already issued a press statement on this borrowing because the kind of moribund National Assembly that we have today has killed Nigeria. The executive has cornered the other two arms of government. They have become an extension of the executive and we don’t know between the judiciary and the National Assembly, which one is the worst. But I believe the National Assembly is the worst because the Senate President has already said it time without number that whatever the president brings, he will approve it whether good or bad. Therefore, they are working for the interest of Mr. President, not for Nigerians.

You can imagine how many trillions Nigeria is owing, and the question you ask yourself again is, this money they are borrowing, where do we see it in Nigeria? We have a government that is not thinking of unemployment in this country and how to reduce it. Government is not an employer of labour, everybody knows that, and they have killed every organ of business in this country. You borrow money to do a rail from Kano to Maradi in Niger Republic; you borrow money to build a refinery in Niger Republic and we are paying for it. You can equally see what is happening again with government building a naval base in Kano. You can now imagine the kind of government we are running. It is quite unfortunate that President Muhammadu Buhari is not the person I happen to know before. It is a slap on Nigerians that the President is still borrowing, and we are totally against it.

But I will tell you that no matter how docile Nigerians are, we must fight this. Let the National Assembly approve it and we will know who sent them to represent us. It is totally unfair. So, we are 100 per cent against it because the one they have borrowed, we don’t know what they have done with it. Nobody can see the infrastructure the government claimed it is building. If you borrow $1 billion and go somewhere like Ajaokuta Steel Company that can employ over 200,000 Nigerians, who will cry but you borrow it and 50 per cent of this money go into private pockets.

No one can talk anymore in this country and most of the civil society organizations are tired and docile because when we talk, it is either to arrest you or the kill you. Nigerians have not seen something like this before, whether you call it corruption or anything else. In terms of governance, everything is totally zero.

