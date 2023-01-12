News

Ezza group endorses Nwifuru as Umahi's successor

A group in Ebonyi State, Turn-By- Turn Initiative, yesterday endorsed the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, as Governor Dave Umahi’s successor. Nwifuru is the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ebonyi State.

The group assured that Ezza clan, which is the most populous clan in the state, will vote massively for Nwifuru in the forthcoming general election. It noted that Ezza people have become more politically conscious that they will have to support the winning team as a way of negotiating power after the completion of the tenure of Ebonyi North zone in 2031. National Convener of the group, Benjamin Onyekachi Nworie, noted that it was a deep thought of the populous clan to adopt Nwifuru as their sole candidate in order to be relevant in the next administration. Nworie emphasized that it was erroneous for some people to claim that power should shift to Abakaliki bloc instead of Ebonyi North zone.

 

