F1: Leclerc stretches championship lead with Aussie victory

A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes team and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

AUSTRALIAN GP RESULTS

Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 308 km in 1 hr 27min 46.548sec Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 20.524 sec George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.593 Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 28.543 Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 53.303 Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) at 53.737 Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1:01.683 Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1:08.439 Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri,) at 1:16.221 Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 1:19.382 Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo Racing) at 1:21.695 Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1:28.598 Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) at 1 lap Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) at 1 lap Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine,) at 1 lap

DNF

Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari): spin into gravel trap, 4th lap

Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin): spin into wall, 25th lap

Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull): mechanical failure, 40th lap

Fastest lap: Leclerc

*Courtesy: AFP

