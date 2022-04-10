F1: Leclerc stretches championship lead with Aussie victory

A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.
The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.
Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes team and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.
Leclerc stretches championship lead with Aus victory
AUSTRALIAN GP RESULTS
- Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 308 km in 1 hr 27min 46.548sec
- Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 20.524 sec
- George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.593
- Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 28.543
- Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 53.303
- Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) at 53.737
- Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1:01.683
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1:08.439
- Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri,) at 1:16.221
- Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 1:19.382
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo Racing) at 1:21.695
- Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1:28.598
- Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) at 1 lap
- Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap
- Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) at 1 lap
- Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap
- Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine,) at 1 lap
DNF
Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari): spin into gravel trap, 4th lap
Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin): spin into wall, 25th lap
Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull): mechanical failure, 40th lap
Fastest lap: Leclerc
