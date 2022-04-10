Sports

F1: Leclerc stretches championship lead with Aussie victory

A flawless Charles Leclerc led from start to finish to steer his Ferrari to an action-packed win at the Australian Grand Prix on Sunday with world champion Max Verstappen failing to finish.

The world championship leader from Monaco started from pole, held his position at the first corner and never looked back, scorching round the 58-lap Albert Park circuit to take the chequered flag by a massive 20.5 seconds.

Red Bull’s Sergio Perez was second with George Russell an encouraging third for the struggling Mercedes team and his seven-time world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton fourth.

AUSTRALIAN GP RESULTS

  1. Charles Leclerc (MON/Ferrari) 308 km in 1 hr 27min 46.548sec
  2. Sergio Perez (MEX/Red Bull) at 20.524 sec
  3. George Russell (GBR/Mercedes) at 25.593
  4. Lewis Hamilton (GBR/Mercedes) at 28.543
  5. Lando Norris (GBR/McLaren) at 53.303
  6. Daniel Ricciardo (AUS/McLaren) at 53.737
  7. Esteban Ocon (FRA/Alpine) at 1:01.683
  8. Valtteri Bottas (FIN/Alfa Romeo) at 1:08.439
  9. Pierre Gasly (FRA/AlphaTauri,) at 1:16.221
  10. Alexander Albon (THA/Williams) at 1:19.382
  11. Zhou Guanyu (CHN/Alfa Romeo Racing) at 1:21.695
  12. Lance Stroll (CAN/Aston Martin) at 1:28.598
  13. Mick Schumacher (GER/Haas) at 1 lap
  14. Kevin Magnussen (DEN/Haas) at 1 lap
  15. Yuki Tsunoda (JPN/AlphaTauri) at 1 lap
  16. Nicholas Latifi (CAN/Williams) at 1 lap
  17. Fernando Alonso (ESP/Alpine,) at 1 lap
    DNF
    Carlos Sainz (ESP/Ferrari): spin into gravel trap, 4th lap
    Sebastian Vettel (GER/Aston Martin): spin into wall, 25th lap
    Max Verstappen (NED/Red Bull): mechanical failure, 40th lap

Fastest lap: Leclerc

*Courtesy: AFP

 

