F1: Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen inflicted a home defeat on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix to continue his cruise to a second world title.

The Dutchman beat Leclerc after the Italian team tried a questionable two-stop strategy, surrendering the lead to the reigning champion twice on track.

Verstappen’s 11th win this year puts him 116 points clear of Leclerc and means he could potentially clinch the championship at the next race in Singapore. Mercedes’ George Russell took third, ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, both of whom fought up from the back of the grid.

Verstappen drove another consummate race, moving up quickly from seventh on the grid after a penalty for excessive engine usage to be second after five laps

