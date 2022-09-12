Sports

F1: Max Verstappen wins Italian Grand Prix

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen inflicted a home defeat on Charles Leclerc and Ferrari in the Italian Grand Prix to continue his cruise to a second world title.

 

The Dutchman beat Leclerc after the Italian team tried a questionable two-stop strategy, surrendering the lead to the reigning champion twice on track.

 

Verstappen’s 11th win this year puts him 116 points clear of Leclerc and means he could potentially clinch the championship at the next race in Singapore. Mercedes’ George Russell took third, ahead of the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes, both of whom fought up from the back of the grid.

Verstappen drove another consummate race, moving up quickly from seventh on the grid after a penalty for excessive engine usage to be second after five laps

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Oliseh hails De Bruyne’s performance in Man City defeat of Palace

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya

Former Super Eagles star, Sunday Oliseh, has heaped praises on Belgium and Manchester City star, Kevin De Bruyne, for his eye-catching performance in his club’s 4-0 mauling of Crystal Palace in the English Premier League at the weekend. The former national team coach who started his European career in Belgium with RFC Liège said De […]
Sports

Beach Soccer league kicks off in Lagos April 3rd

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Beach Soccer league is set to kick off in Lagos from April 3rd to 5th according to the organisers. This is sequel to the approval given by the Nigeria Football Federation NF) to the Beach Soccer League body to kick-start its activities. The Nigeria Beach Soccer Association (NBSA) is a new body Chaired by Honourable […]
Sports

Europa League: Gattuso slams Osimhen, teammates for defeat

Posted on Author Reporter

  Napoli manager, Gennaro Gattuso, has hit out at Victor Osimhen and his team-mates, following a 1-0 home defeat to AZ Alkmaar in the Europa League on Thursday night. Gattuso claimed his spirit has been broken by his side’s unseriousness in front of goal. The Partenopei who hammered Atalanta 4-1 on Saturday, looked a completely […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica