FA backs plans for new Wembley Stadium fences

Wembley Stadium plans to install a new gated fence to bolster security around the iconic venue following violent disorder at the Euro 2020 final. A report by Baroness Casey found there was a “collective failure” in planning for the match which saw about 2,000 people get into the stadium illegally.

She branded the day “a source of national shame”. The Football Association is backing new plans submitted to Brent Council which will “enhance security standards”. Under the plans, new perimeter fences at entrances will aim to “deter unwanted guests climbing and rushing” towards the gates. The application claims this will “prevent unauthorised or unticketed fans from being able to push through as a way of access into the stadium.” On the day of the Euro 2020 final, around 10,000 fans gathered at Wembley by midday despite the England and Italy match not kicking off until 20:00 BST.

 

