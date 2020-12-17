Sports

FA charges Cavani over social media post

Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani has been charged by the Football Association (FA) over a social media post last month.
The 33-year-old shared an Instagram story from a fan which featured a racially offensive term after United’s 3-2 win at Southampton. The post has since been deleted.
United stressed the word was clearly used in an affectionate manner and has different connotations in Cavani’s home country of Uruguay, reports Sky Sports.
But the FA have seen fit to charge the striker with a breach of their Rule E3, alleging his post was “insulting and/or abusive and/or improper and/or brought the game into disrepute.
“It is further alleged that the comment constitutes an Aggravated Breach, which is defined in FA Rule E3.2, as it included reference, whether express or implied, to colour and/or race and/or ethnic origin.”

