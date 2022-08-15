Sports

FA charges Conte, Tuchel over touchline bust up

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Thomas Tuchel and Antonio Conte have each been charged by the Football Association (FA) following their clash on Sunday after the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham.

The pair were both sent off after an angry confrontation following the full-time whistle, as Spurs equalised six minutes into stoppage time, reports the BBC.

It is alleged that the behaviour of both managers was improper.

They have until Thursday, August 18 to respond to the charge.

It follows an investigation launched by the FA into Tuchel’s post-match comments about referee Anthony Taylor.

The German suggested Taylor should not referee Chelsea matches in future.

The Blues were furious that Taylor failed to penalise Rodrigo Bentancur for a challenge on fellow midfielder Kai Havertz in the build-up to Spurs’ first equaliser.

The resulting melee led to face-to-face fury between the two managers, which ended with Tuchel and Conte receiving yellow cards.

But with tempers still running high, both men got involved in another spat at full-time and were sent off.

However, the red cards do not trigger an automatic suspension, meaning both are almost certain to be in the dug-out for next weekend’s games.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

Shooting, Remo renew rivalry at Dapo Abiodun pre-season

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

•Tournament coordinator applauds teams   Newly promoted Nigeria National League sides, Shooting Stars of Ibadan and Remo stars of Ikenne, will both renew their rivalry in the semifinal stage of the Dapo Abiodun Pre-season championship currently going on at the Dipo Dina Stadium, Ijebu Ode, Ogun State.   The tournament sponsored by Bet9ja and Valuejet […]
Sports

Amstel Malta Ultra salutes heroic Falcons’ World Cup, Semi Final qualification

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Amstel Malta Ultra, the official malt drink of the Super Falcons has congratulated the Nigeria Women’s team following their qualification for next year’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The Super Falcons who are also through to the semi-final stage of the ongoing Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after they secured a […]
Sports

WTA return hit by positive COVID-19 test for unnamed player

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The WTA Tour has been suspended since March because of the coronavirus pandemic An unnamed player has tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the resumption of the WTA Tour at the Palermo Open in Italy.   The player, who has no symptoms, has withdrawn from the tournament, reports the BBC.   The WTA says the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica