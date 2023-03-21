Sports

FA charges Fulham’s coach Silva, Mitrovic after Man United tie

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic is facing a lengthy ban after the Football Association said the standard punishment for his dismissal during their 3-1 FA Cup quarterfinal defeat by Manchester United would be “clearly insufficient”.

Fulham coach Marco Silva was also charged by the FA on Monday.

During the second half of Sunday’s tie, a confrontation broke out after Fulham’s Willian was red-carded for handling the ball in the box following a VAR review.

During a chaotic few minutes, coach Silva angrily addressed the fourth official before being shown a red card.

Serbian forward Mitrovic was also red-carded after confronting referee Chris Kavanagh and shoving him with his shoulder.

“It’s alleged that Marco Silva used abusive and/or insulting words, and/or gestures and/or behaviours towards the fourth official prior to his dismissal and… after being sent off,” the FA said in a statement.

“It’s further alleged that in throwing a water bottle in the direction of the assistant referee his behaviour was improper.”

The FA also said that Mitrovic’s behaviour after the sending off was insulting and threatening.

“The standard punishment which would otherwise apply to Aleksander Mitrovic for the sending off offence of violent conduct that he committed towards the match referee is clearly insufficient.”

The governing body added that Fulham failed to ensure that their players would behave themselves and has yet to announce the sanctions to be handed down.

*Courtesy: Reuters

Reporter

Related Articles

Petra Kvitova s
Sports

US Open: Kvitova inspired by Williams in thrilling win

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Petra Kvitova says she was trying to emulate Serena Williams as she survived two match points before winning a thrilling final-set tie-break to beat ninth seed Garbine Muguruza. The Czech won 5-7 6-3 7-6 (12- 10) to reach the last 16 of the US Open. “With Serena last night it was amazing how she was […]
Sports

FA Cup: Elliott stunner fires Liverpool into fourth round

Posted on Author Reporter

  *Wins for West Brom, Luton, Bristol & Birmingham   Liverpool claimed their first win since the turn of the year as Harvey Elliott’s stunning strike proved enough to beat Wolves in their FA Cup third-round replay. Elliott’s powerful long-range drive broke the deadlock with 13 minutes on the clock. Fabio Carvalho had a goal […]
Sports

Serie A: Juve slump to shock Empoli defeat after Ronaldo exit

Posted on Author Reporter

  Juventus were stunned by promoted Empoli in their first match of the post-Cristiano Ronaldo era, a 1-0 home defeat in Serie A leaving the ‘Old Lady’ looking toothless while Ciro Immobile hit a hat-trick for Lazio in a 6-1 thrashing of Spezia. The Turin giants would have been confident of their chances against their […]

Leave a Reply