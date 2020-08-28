FA Community Shield come alive on DStv,Gotv

The 2020-21 Premier League season is just around the corner, with the battle set to begin in earnest on Saturday, 12 September for the Premier League and La Liga and on Saturday, 19 September for Serie A. Arsenal and Liverpool will be raising the curtain on the highly anticipated season, with African superstars, Mohammed Salah and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang going head to head when they meet in the FA Community Shield on Saturday, 29 August.

DStv customers will have a front-row seat to the football action on SuperSport 3 and SuperSport 10 when the game broadcasts live and in HD at 4:30pm, whilst GOtv Max and Jolli customers will have access to the game on SuperSport Select 2 at no extra cost!

“In line with our mission to enrich the lives of our customers we felt it important to kick off this new football season with a wider broadcast of the anticipated clash and make it an inclusive experience for all our valued customers”, said John Ugbe, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria. Arsenal will be looking to make a big statement in the clash, with their FA Cup triumph at the end of the last season, signaling their intent to return to glory in what will be manager Mikel Arteta’s first full campaign in charge.

Like this: Like Loading...