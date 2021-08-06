FA Community Shield: Leicester, Man City clash on DStv, GOtv

The 2021/22 football season gets underway with the traditional seasonopening fixture, the FA Community Shield, between Leicester City and Manchester city, which will be available to all DStv and GOtv customers Live on Super- Sport. The Community Shield will see Nigerian stars and DStv ambassadors, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play for the FA Cup champions, Leicester city, as they face Premier League champions, Manchester City, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match is scheduled for tommorrow, at 5:15pm live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31). Manchester City and Leicester have met in 122 matches across all competitions since 1895. The Citizens have claimed 62 wins compared to 31 for the Foxes, while 29 games have been drawn. The teams’ two Premier League meetings last season both produced away wins: Leicester stunned Man City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2020, but the Citizens claimed revenge with a 2-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium in April – courtesy of goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus.
Related Articles
CAF postpones Champions League semi-final, final
The Confederation of African Football has confirmed the postponement of this year’s African Champions League final and the semi-final second leg between Egypt’s Zamalek and Raja Casablanca of Morocco. Raja’s trip to Cairo for Sunday’s contest against Zamalek was in doubt after an outbreak of Covid-19 at the club in the run-up to the fixture. […]
All eyes on Tobi Amusan on Day 2 of AFN Tokyo 2020 Trials
All eyes will be on sprint hurdler Tobiloba Amusan to give the crowd at the Yaba College of Technology Sports Complex something spectacular to behold and cheer on Day Two of the Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) Tokyo Olympics Trials. Blessing Okagbare and Enoch Adegoke made Day One of the event more than memorable […]
Musa up for highest bidder
Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, is set to announce his new club after parting ways with Saudi Arabia club Al-Nassr by mutual consent. The 28-year-old winger is now a free agent and he is expected to make announcement of his next club in coming days. There are a lot of interests from Turkish clubs and […]
