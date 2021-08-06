Sports

FA Community Shield: Leicester, Man City clash on DStv, GOtv

The 2021/22 football season gets underway with the traditional seasonopening fixture, the FA Community Shield, between Leicester City and Manchester city, which will be available to all DStv and GOtv customers Live on Super- Sport. The Community Shield will see Nigerian stars and DStv ambassadors, Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho play for the FA Cup champions, Leicester city, as they face Premier League champions, Manchester City, at the Wembley Stadium in London. The match is scheduled for tommorrow, at 5:15pm live on SuperSport Premier League (DStv channel 203) and SuperSport Football (DStv channel 205 & GOtv channel 31). Manchester City and Leicester have met in 122 matches across all competitions since 1895. The Citizens have claimed 62 wins compared to 31 for the Foxes, while 29 games have been drawn. The teams’ two Premier League meetings last season both produced away wins: Leicester stunned Man City 5-2 at the Etihad Stadium in September 2020, but the Citizens claimed revenge with a 2-0 triumph at the King Power Stadium in April – courtesy of goals from Benjamin Mendy and Gabriel Jesus.

