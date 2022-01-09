FA Cup 4th round: Kidderminster host West Ham, Liverpool v Cardiff, Man City v Fulham

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.
League One Plymouth Argyle are away to Chelsea, while National League Boreham Wood will visit Championship leaders Bournemouth.
League One Cambridge United’s reward for beating Newcastle is a home tie with Championship side Luton.
The fourth round will be played between 4 and 7 February.
Holders Leicester City are away to the winners of Nottingham Forest-Arsenal which kicked off at 17:10 GMT on Sunday.
The winners of Manchester United-Aston Villa, who play on Monday (19:55), will host Middlesbrough, and Championship club Cardiff will visit Liverpool.
Manchester City will host Fulham while there are at least three all-Premier League ties.
Everton are at home to Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Tottenham and Wolves will welcome Norwich City.
League Two Hartlepool United’s reward for beating Championship side Blackpool is an away trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.
Draw in full
Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United
Bournemouth v Boreham Wood
Huddersfield Town v Barnsley
Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers
Cambridge United v Luton Town
Southampton v Coventry City
Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle
Everton v Brentford
Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United
Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough
Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion
Liverpool v Cardiff City
Stoke City v Wigan Athletic
Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City
Manchester City v Fulham
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City