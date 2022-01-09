Sports

FA Cup 4th round: Kidderminster host West Ham, Liverpool v Cardiff, Man City v Fulham

National League North side Kidderminster Harriers will host Premier League West Ham United in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

League One Plymouth Argyle are away to Chelsea, while National League Boreham Wood will visit Championship leaders Bournemouth.

League One Cambridge United’s reward for beating Newcastle is a home tie with Championship side Luton.

The fourth round will be played between 4 and 7 February.

Holders Leicester City are away to the winners of Nottingham Forest-Arsenal which kicked off at 17:10 GMT on Sunday.

The winners of Manchester United-Aston Villa, who play on Monday (19:55), will host Middlesbrough, and Championship club Cardiff will visit Liverpool.

Manchester City will host Fulham while there are at least three all-Premier League ties.

Everton are at home to Brentford, Brighton & Hove Albion travel to Tottenham and Wolves will welcome Norwich City.

League Two Hartlepool United’s reward for beating Championship side Blackpool is an away trip to Premier League Crystal Palace.

Draw in full

Crystal Palace v Hartlepool United

Bournemouth v Boreham Wood

Huddersfield Town v Barnsley

Peterborough United v Queens Park Rangers

Cambridge United v Luton Town

Southampton v Coventry City

Chelsea v Plymouth Argyle

Everton v Brentford

Kidderminster Harriers v West Ham United

Manchester United/Aston Villa v Middlesbrough

Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton and Hove Albion

Liverpool v Cardiff City

Stoke City v Wigan Athletic

Nottingham Forest/Arsenal v Leicester City

Manchester City v Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City

 

