Sports

FA Cup 5th Round Draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round.

Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham, reports the BBC.

Manchester United will host the winner of Monday’s final round four tie between Derby and West Ham.

If Luton Town beat Grimsby Town they will face their former manager Nathan Jones’ Southampton.

At least one English Football League team will be in the quarter-finals with Ipswich Town or Burnley drawn at home to Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.

The games will take place on the week of Wednesday, March 1.

Full men’s FA Cup fifth round draw

Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town

Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City

Stoke City v Brighton

Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham

Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United

Bristol City v Manchester City

Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham

Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town

 

 

