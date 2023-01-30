FA Cup 5th Round Draw: Man City go to Bristol City, Wrexham could host Spurs

Premier League Manchester City will go to Championship side Bristol City in the FA Cup fifth round.
Five of the eight ties are subject to a replay, including the winner of non-league Wrexham and Sheffield United landing a home meeting with Tottenham, reports the BBC.
Manchester United will host the winner of Monday’s final round four tie between Derby and West Ham.
If Luton Town beat Grimsby Town they will face their former manager Nathan Jones’ Southampton.
At least one English Football League team will be in the quarter-finals with Ipswich Town or Burnley drawn at home to Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town.
The games will take place on the week of Wednesday, March 1.
Full men’s FA Cup fifth round draw
Southampton v Luton Town or Grimsby Town
Leicester City v Blackburn Rovers or Birmingham City
Stoke City v Brighton
Wrexham or Sheffield United v Tottenham
Fulham or Sunderland v Leeds United
Bristol City v Manchester City
Manchester United v Derby County or West Ham
Ipswich Town or Burnley v Sheffield Wednesday or Fleetwood Town