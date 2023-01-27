FA Cup: Ake scores winner as Man City edge Arsenal

Manchester City won the FA Cup battle with Premier League title rivals Arsenal as Nathan Ake’s goal gave them a narrow fourth-round victory at Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners have established an impressive lead in the league but it was City who shaded a tight contest thanks to Ake’s precise 64th-minute finish after good work from Jack Grealish, reports the BBC.

Arsenal had chances of their own, especially in the first half when City goalkeeper Stefan Ortega, deputising for Ederson, saved well from Takehiro Tomiyasu and new signing Leandro Trossard.

There was little to choose between the sides and their Premier League battle will come into focus once more when they meet at Emirates Stadium on February 15.

RESULT

Man City 1 – 0 Arsenal

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...