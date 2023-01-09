FA Cup: Arsenal beat Oxford to set up Man City tie

Arsenal set up an FA Cup fourth-round tie at Manchester City after making their class tell to overcome League One Oxford United at Kassam Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s Premier League leaders were frustrated in the first half by a well-organised and disciplined Oxford side before eventually overpowering their opponents, reports the BBC.

Fabio Vieira was Arsenal’s creator-in-chief, sending in a perfect free-kick for Mohamed Elneny to head past Oxford goalkeeper Eddie McGinty in the 63rd minute before playing a perfect pass for Eddie Nketiah to finish calmly finish seven minutes later.

Oxford, who had battled so hard, were now struggling to cope with Arsenal’s attacking threat and Nketiah was on the mark again after 76 minutes with a delicate chip over McGinty from Gabriel Martinelli’s pass to confirm that powerhouse meeting with City at Etihad Stadium.

RESULT

Oxford 0 – 3 Arsenal

