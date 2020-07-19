Sports

FA Cup: Arsenal gun down holders, Man City

Mikel Arteta overcame his former boss Pep Guardiola for the first time in his managerial career as Arsenal beat Manchester City at Wembley to reach the FA Cup final.

 

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang returned to the side to score in either half as Arteta’s men sucker-punched last season’s winners on the counter-attack.

 

The Gabonese forward, who started on the bench in the league win over Liverpool, opened the scoring with a neat finish from an acute angle, reports the BBC.

 

City dominated possession as they went in search of an equaliser but Arsenal secured victory when Aubameyang latched on to Kieran Tierney’s long ball to run clear and nutmeg City goalkeeper Ederson.

