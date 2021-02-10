FA Cup: Bernard goal sees Everton edge nine-goal classic with Spurs

*Late Iheanacho strike sends Foxes into q’finals

* Wins for Sheffield United, Man City

Bernard’s extra-time strike settled a classic FA Cup tie as Everton edged past Tottenham into the quarter-finals.

Three goals inside eight minutes from Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison and a Gylfi Sigurdsson penalty, saw the hosts respond to Davinson Sanchez’s early header.

However, goals from Erik Lamela and Sanchez helped the visitors fight back.

Harry Kane then levelled late in normal time after Richarlison’s second of the night had looked like being the winner.

Earlier, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a 94th-minute winner as Leicester edged past Brighton to reach the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Substitute Iheanacho nodded in from Youri Tielemans’ cross to settle an otherwise unremarkable contest.

With both sides making seven changes for the tie, the first half was a slow burner and neither team were able to register a single shot on target.

The second half improved slightly with Andi Zeqiri and Cengiz Under both having efforts ruled out for offside.

Meanwhile, Billy Sharp’s penalty sent Sheffield United into the FA Cup quarter-finals at the expense of 10-man Championship side Bristol City.

The game’s defining moment came when David McGoldrick’s goal-bound shot hit defender Alfie Mawson on the hand.

After viewing replays on the video screen, referee Robert Jones sent off Mawson and awarded the Blades a penalty, which Sharp slammed home.

United had the better chances, with Max Lowe hitting the bar in the first half.

And Manchester City rewrote English football’s record books as a comfortable 3-1 victory at Swansea City sent them into the FA Cup quarter-finals.

Kyle Walker, Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus were on target as Pep Guardiola’s team won a 15th game in a row in all competitions, with Swansea pulling one back late on through debutant Morgan Whittaker, reports the BBC.

This triumph means Manchester City have set a new record for successive domestic wins by an English top-flight club, surpassing the previous best of 14 achieved by the Preston team of 1891-92 and the 1987-88 Arsenal side.

Having eased to their latest victory, Guardiola’s men remain in contention for a quadruple while Swansea, who are third in the Championship, are left to focus on their bid to join Manchester City in the Premier League next season.

This was an early taste of the size of the task they will face should they secure promotion in May – even if not every opponent will be as formidable as the current Premier League leaders.

Manchester City have not lost since November and never looked like getting beaten here, as they took charge from the outset and went ahead on the half hour as Walker’s cross missed everyone in a crowded penalty area and rolled into the net.

If the goal was a little soft, it was no more than the visitors deserved given their control.

A Swansea revival looked unlikely, and any slim home hopes were quickly extinguished in the second half.

First Sterling found time and space to roll a shot low into the bottom corner of the net, then Jesus turned and steered home from close range.

Swansea’s application was rewarded late on when Whittaker, who had only been on the pitch 12 minutes, finished smartly from Ryan Manning’s cross.

RESULTS

Swansea 1 – 3 Man City

Leicester 1 – 0 Brighton

Sheff. United 1 – 0 Bristol City

Everton 5 – 4 Spurs

