FA Cup: Big guns clash on DStv weekend

After an exciting round of midweek games, the FA cup returns with even more interesting fixtures for the weekend. Football never stops! Whether it is the Premier League, La Liga, Champions League, or international games, there is almost always some action to watch on DStv.

The defending champions, Liverpool, will go against Wolves for the third-round clash at Anfield on Saturday. The new Wolves’ head coach, Julen Lopetegui, was frustrated after Liverpool got an extra two days to prepare for the third-round encounter at Anfield on Saturday night while Wolves fought out a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on Wednesday night. Jürgen Klopp’s Liverpool lost at Brentford 48 hours earlier. Watch out for this match on Saturday, January 7, at 9:00 pm local time on DSTV Super- Sport Premier League (Ch. 203).

Tottenham will host Portsmouth in the FA Cup third round on Saturday afternoon. Tottenham Hotspur’s latest quest to win a trophy this season sees them tackle Portsmouth on Saturday lunchtime to end their 15-year trophy drought. Reigniting their top-four charge with a bang, Tottenham is still outside the Champions League places in fifth – two points behind Manchester United. However, the Red Devils team has played one game more than Tottenham. An elusive piece of silverware will be on the menu if Conte’s side can now make waves in the FA Cup.

Catch this match live on Saturday, January 7 at 1:30 pm local time on DSTV SuperSport Premier League (Ch. 203) Chelsea will face Manchester City in the Premier League before travelling to the Etihad Stadium on Sunday for their FA Cup thirdround tie. Chelsea-Manchester City matches have often been breathtaking over the years, most especially in recent ones. No rival has secured more wins against the Citizens in the Premier League era than Chelsea’s 27. Equally, as a coach, Pep Guardiola has not lost to any club more than to the Londoners (eight times). Stay tuned for a Super Sunday match live on January 8 at 5:30 pm local time on DSTV SuperSport Premier League (Ch. 203)

