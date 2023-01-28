Sports

FA Cup: Casemiro double helps Man Utd cruise past Reading

Casemiro scored twice as Manchester United cruised past Reading to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford.
After a frustrating first period for the hosts the Brazil midfielder broke the Royals’ resistance early in the second half, scooping in the first of his two goals after racing on to Antony’s incisive pass, reports the BBC.
He doubled United’s lead four minutes later, curling in from the edge of the box after collecting Fred’s pass.
Andy Carroll was sent off for the visitors after picking up his second yellow card shortly before Fred backheeled in the hosts’ third goal from Bruno Fernandes’ cross.
While Erik ten Hag’s side had opportunities to score a fourth, substitute Amadou Mbengue headed in a consolation for Championship side Reading from Tom Ince’s corner.
RESULTS
Man United 3 – 1 Reading
Preston 0 – 3 Tottenham
Accrington 1 – 3 Leeds United
Walsall v Leicester City
Blackburn 2 – 2 Birmingham
Bristol City 3 – 0 West Brom
Fulham 1 – 1 Sunderland
Ipswich Town 0 – 0 Burnley
Luton Town 2 – 0 Grimsby Town
Sheffield Wed 1 – 1 Fleetwood
Southampton 2 – 1 Blackpool

 

