FA Cup: Chelsea, West Ham survive extra time scares

Plymouth’s Ryan Hardie missed a penalty late in extra time as Chelsea survived a huge scare to beat the League One side in the FA Cup fourth round.

Macaulay Gillesphey’s early header from Jordan Houghton’s cross sent the 6,000 travelling Argyle fans into delirium, reports the BBC.

Chelsea deservedly restored parity through Cesar Azpilicueta’s delightful flick late in the first half.

Marcos Alonso put the Blues ahead in extra time before Kepa Arrizabalaga saved Hardie’s tame spot-kick.

After registering 41 shots and 20 corners, Chelsea were worthy victors but were pushed all the way by a resilient, hard-working and courageous Plymouth outfit.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was missing from the dugout after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday, with assistant Arno Michels taking charge at Stamford Bridge.

And Premier League West Ham overcame a huge scare in the FA Cup fourth round as they beat National League North Kidderminster Harriers in extra time.

The Hammers were two minutes away from being the first top-flight team to be knocked out by sixth-tier opposition in the cup’s 151-year history.

Declan Rice levelled after 91 minutes, cancelling out Alex Penny’s opener.

Jarrod Bowen completed the turnaround in the 121st minute.

Hammers strike a cruel blow on Kiddy

The result was incredibly cruel on Kidderminster who led for 72 minutes against the team currently fifth in the Premier League table.

Russell Penn’s side then held out for an additional 30 extra-time minutes and looked set to be heading for penalties.

After an even opening quarter, Penny side-footed home a loose ball following a wide free-kick, sending a packed, boisterous home crowd to fever pitch at Aggborough Stadium.

West Ham, who had eight changes, forced Kidderminster keeper Luke Simpson into a number of smart saves in the second half – but for much of the tie, the Harriers looked the likelier to progress.

England international Declan Rice was brought on in the second period and he stayed composed in the penalty area with seconds remaining, hammering home an equaliser to spare his side from an embarrassing defeat.

It was then one-way traffic in extra time and the Hammers completed their comeback when Bowen tapped in an Aaron Cresswell cross across goal.

RESULTS

• Chelsea 2 – 1 Plymouth

• Kidderminster 1 – 2 West Ham

 

Reporter

