FA Cup: Danladi optimistic of victory ahead final

Chairman of Nigeria Professional Football League side, Nasarawa United, Isaac Danladi, is full of confidence ahead of this year’s AITEO Cup final as his team file out against Nigeria National League side, Bayelsa United.

Speaking with our correspondent, Danladi said with the FA Cup opportunity for his team to play on the continent, the players are battle ready to give it their all knowing fully well the giant-killing tendency of their opponent who defeated Rivers United in the semifinal stage of the competition.

“We are fully aware of the strength of our opponent, but we are going there for total victory,” Danladi said. “It is not going to be an easy task because Bayelsa United already shown that they are also a very good time, but I know we have what it takes to get the victory.”

Meanwhile, the ancient City of Benin is on tenterhooks of high expectations as all arrangements have been concluded for this year’s AITEO Cup grand finale in the women and men competitions, holding at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium on Sunday

