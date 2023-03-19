FA Cup Draw: Man City to face Sheffield Utd in semis

* Brighton to play Man Utd or Fulham

Manchester City will face Championship side Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-finals, while Brighton will play Manchester United or Fulham.

Six-time champions City progressed to the last four with a 6-0 win over Burnley on Saturday, in which star forward Erling Haaland scored his second hat-trick in five days, reports the BBC.

The Blades beat Blackburn 3-2 on Sunday to reach their first FA Cup semi-final since 2014, before Brighton ended League Two Grimsby’s dream run to the last eight with a 5-0 win.

Manchester United face Fulham at Old Trafford from 16:30 GMT.

Both semi-finals will take place at Wembley Stadium across the weekend of April 22-23.

