FA Cup: Everton ease past Wednesday

*Man Utd beat Liverpool in thriller
*Leicester overcome Brentford scare as Burnley cruise past Fulham
*Abraham hat-trick sees off Luton

Everton eased past Championship strugglers Sheffield Wednesday to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.
Dominic Calvert-Lewin netted his 15th goal of the season by sliding in to convert Andre Gomes’ low cross.
The home side added to their tally in the second half as Richarlison and Yerry Mina both headed goals from corners whipped in by James Rodriguez.
Everton will face Wycombe or Tottenham in the next round, with those two sides meeting on Monday (19:45 GMT).
Victory means Everton have reached the fifth round for the first time since 2015-16 and have now progressed from 12 of their past 13 FA Cup ties against teams from a lower division.
Carlo Ancelotti’s side have also been going well in the Premier League and so will feel confident of an extended FA Cup run and perhaps claiming a first major trophy since 1995, when they beat Manchester United in the final.
Wednesday, next to bottom of the Championship, made a bright start as Adam Reach forced Toffees goalkeeper Robin Olsen into a decent save with a drive from long range.
But the hosts took the lead through Calvert-Lewin’s opportunistic finish and the England international could have had another in the second half but saw a shot from the angle pushed away by goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith.
The hosts gave a debut to 16-year-old Thierry Small with five minutes to go, as he replaced Rodriguez to become Everton’s youngest-ever player.
And Bruno Fernandes came off the bench to fire Manchester United past fierce rivals Liverpool in a pulsating FA Cup fourth-round tie.
Mohamed Salah’s clever finish gave Liverpool the lead, only for breakaway goals from Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford to turn it around.
Salah levelled it up once more by sweeping in from close range.
Fernandes’ pinpoint free-kick settled it, sending the Premier League leaders to a fifth-round meeting with West Ham.
Earlier, Premier League high-flyers Leicester City had to come from behind to avoid an FA Cup upset at Championship promotion hopefuls Brentford.
The hosts took an early lead when Mads Bech Sorenson poked in and had the better chances during a first half when a much-changed Leicester side struggled for fluency.
But the Foxes were transformed after the break, equalising 49 seconds after the restart as James Maddison fed Cengiz Under for a sweeping finish.
Five minutes later, Youri Tielemans was tripped in the box and converted the resulting penalty, while Maddison deservedly got on the scoresheet by following in a rebound.
Just as they did when these two sides met at this stage last season, Leicester advance to the fifth round and a meeting with Brighton.
It means Brentford are yet to win against the Foxes in seven attempts in the FA Cup, and have not beaten them in any competition since 1953.
They still played their part in an entertaining cup tie, showing how they were able to beat four Premier League sides on their run to the Carabao Cup semi-finals.
This was fourth in the Championship versus third in the top flight, albeit the two sides contained a combined 15 changes from their league matches in midweek.
And Jay Rodriguez’s double and a Kevin Long tap-in secured Burnley’s progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup with a comfortable win over struggling Fulham.
The Clarets produced a dominant display and went ahead when Rodriguez headed home Jack Cork’s cross on 31 minutes.
Rodriguez doubled their lead with a penalty after Matej Vydra was bowled over in the box with 20 minutes left, ending a 19-game goal drought.
Long netted Burnley’s third as he poked home 10 minutes later.
Burnley will face Bournemouth or Crawley Town in the fifth round – the Cherries host Crawley on Tuesday, January 26 (19:00 GMT).
And in the first match of the day, a Tammy Abraham hat-trick secured Chelsea victory over Luton Town in the FA Cup fourth round to relieve some pressure on manager Frank Lampard.
Abraham slotted in from Timo Werner’s cut-back before nodding in a second from Reece James’ chip, reports the BBC.
Jordan Clark scored for the visitors – after an error by keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga- on 30 minutes to keep them in the game.
But Abraham poked home to seal victory before Timo Werner missed a penalty.
Chelsea will face Championship side Barnsley in the fifth round.
RESULTS
Chelsea 3 – 1 Luton
Fulham 0 – 3 Burnley
Brentford 1 – 3 Leicester
Man Utd 3 – 2 Liverpool
Everton 3 – 0 Sheff. Wed

