FA Cup final comes alive on GOtv

Football fans on GOtv Max and Jolli packages will watch the FA Cup final, which will see Chelsea and Leicester meet at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London on Saturday, 15 May. This match will air live on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31) from 5:15pm. Customers will get to watch their favourite players play such as Mason Mount from Chelsea and Kelechi Iheanacho from Leicester City.

Chelsea and Leicester have met in 118 matches across all competitions since the first clash back in 1905. The Blues have claimed 57 wins compared to 27 for the Foxes, while 34 games have been drawn. Speaking on this, Chief Customer Officer, Martin Mabutho said, “The FA Cup is the world’s oldest knockout football competition and we are glad to bring the live action from the final match to our GOtv Max and Jolli customers at no extra cost”. Chelsea, eight-time winners of the FA Cup (most recently in 2018), will come into this clash with both the historical pedigree and the status as favourites, given the excellence they have shown across all competitions under manager, Thomas Tuchel.

Leicester, meanwhile, have reached the FA Cup final for the first time in more than half a century and will be hoping to win the competition for the first time ever. The FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester will air live on Saturday, 15 May on SuperSport Football (GOtv Channel 31) from 5:15pm. Customers should upgrade to the GOtv Jolli package for N2,460 or get the full football experience on GOtv Max at N3,600.

