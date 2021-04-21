Sports

FA Cup final: Ikpeba tips Iheanacho to ‘kill’ mean Chelsea defence

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan Comment(0)

…as striker’s father rules out transfer

 

Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho can hurt Chelsea when his Leicester City clash with the Blues in the final of the English FA Cup on May 5.
The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the King Power Stadium outfit this season and scored in each of Leicester’s last three FA Cup ties, including his brace against Manchester United to inspire the Foxes to the final of the competition.
The Nigeria international has now racked up 15 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this term.
Ikpeba has showered encomium on the forward and urged him to continue his eye-catching performances against Thomas Tuchel’s men in the final.
“Iheanacho has shown that he can rely on anytime Jamie Vardy fails to get the back of the net,” Ikpeba told Super Sport.
“In his last few games for Leicester City, he has displayed a good sense of goal-scoring and helped the team push for glory in the FA Cup.
“But he must have to take his chances against a Chelsea side that seem to have a tight defence under manager, Thomas Tuchel.”
The centre-forward has been at the King Power Stadium since the summer of 2017 when he joined the side from Manchester City and despite rumours of transfer away from Leicester the striker recently extended his contract at the club.
His fa ther, James Iheancho, has said his son will honour the new contract because he believes there was no need for him to leave the King Power Stadium.
“I know he has signed a new contract with Leicester City. If he’s doing well at Leicester, what is the need of looking for another club,” he told allnigeriasoccer.com.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Report: Gbolagade Busari, Ex-3SC Chairman Is Dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  The immediate past Chairman of the Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan, Alhaji Gbolagade Busari is dead. The journalist cum football administrator was said to have passed on early Monday morning at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan. Details of the cause of his death, however, remain sketchy as at the time of […]
Sports

Barca want Messi to take a pay cut

Posted on Author Reporter

*Club desperate to reduce wage bill Another round of tension is brewing at FC Barcelona as the President, Josep Maria Bartomeu is expected to tell their reluctant icon, Lionel Messito take a pay cut for the forthcoming season. According to ’90min’ publication, that will be what the president will offer when he meets face to […]
Sports

Iheanacho targets more goals after great Europa night

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Leicester City striker, Kelechi Iheanacho, is hoping to get more playing minutes after his heroic display in his side’s 3-0 win over Zorya. Iheanacho marked his debut appearance in the Uefa Europa League with a goal and two assists on Thursday.   The Super Eagles forward assisted James Maddison to open the scoring at the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica