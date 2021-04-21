FA Cup final: Ikpeba tips Iheanacho to ‘kill’ mean Chelsea defence

…as striker’s father rules out transfer

Former African Player of the Year Victor Ikpeba believes Super Eagles striker Kelechi Iheanacho can hurt Chelsea when his Leicester City clash with the Blues in the final of the English FA Cup on May 5.

The 24-year-old has been in superb form for the King Power Stadium outfit this season and scored in each of Leicester’s last three FA Cup ties, including his brace against Manchester United to inspire the Foxes to the final of the competition.

The Nigeria international has now racked up 15 goals and provided five assists in 31 appearances across all competitions this term.

Ikpeba has showered encomium on the forward and urged him to continue his eye-catching performances against Thomas Tuchel’s men in the final.

“Iheanacho has shown that he can rely on anytime Jamie Vardy fails to get the back of the net,” Ikpeba told Super Sport.

“In his last few games for Leicester City, he has displayed a good sense of goal-scoring and helped the team push for glory in the FA Cup.

“But he must have to take his chances against a Chelsea side that seem to have a tight defence under manager, Thomas Tuchel.”

The centre-forward has been at the King Power Stadium since the summer of 2017 when he joined the side from Manchester City and despite rumours of transfer away from Leicester the striker recently extended his contract at the club.

His fa ther, James Iheancho, has said his son will honour the new contract because he believes there was no need for him to leave the King Power Stadium.

“I know he has signed a new contract with Leicester City. If he’s doing well at Leicester, what is the need of looking for another club,” he told allnigeriasoccer.com.

