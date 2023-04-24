Sports

FA Cup Final, Man United Can Do It, Says Erik Tan Hag

Ahead of the FA Cup finals, Manchester United boss, Erik Ten Hag has said that he’s optimistic that the Red Devil will beat Man City because they have already shown they can defeat Pep Guardiola’s side.

United reached a record-equaling 21st FA Cup final with Sunday’s penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton and Hove Albion at Wembley Stadium, Solly March blazing over the crossbar as the rest of the 14 spot-kicks were converted.

The two Manchester clubs will now face off in a major cup final for the first time on June 3, after a Riyad Mahrez hat-trick guided City to a 3-0 win over Sheffield United in the last four.

With City battling Arsenal in the Premier League title race and being drawn against Real Madrid in the Champions League semi-finals, Pep Guardiola’s team could yet collect three major trophies this term.

Doing so would see them match the famous achievements of United’s 1998-99 side, and Ten Hag knows how much the club’s fanbase would want that not to happen.

“I understand, of course, the feelings from the Manchester United fans about it,” the Dutchman said.

“We will do everything to give them that, to give them the second trophy, everything that I have, everything the team has, everything the staff has, we will give everything to get that done.

“We can do it, because we proved it, but it’s not an easy job. It’s a great team, but we’ll also have a great team and great players and we can beat them.

“More than 100 per cent, you can’t do, so the fans can rely on that. We will give it and we will do it against every opponent, it doesn’t matter who it is.

“Of course, we want to give that against City. We want to give the fans that, sure.”

Having beaten Newcastle United to lift the EFL Cup in February, United has reached both domestic cup finals in the same season for just the third time.

However, the Red Devils have never won both trophies in the same campaign, lifting the FA Cup but losing the EFL Cup showpiece game in the 1982-83 and 1993-94 seasons.

