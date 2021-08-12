Sports

FA Cup final: Sponsor hails Bayelsa United, Queens

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

The Federation Cup sponsors, Aiteo Group has hailed Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens for producing good football and emerging victorious at the just concluded Aiteo Cup finals at the weekend. The Group further expressed their satisfaction at the successes recorded so far since its foray into football sponsorship aimed at developing football in Nigeria. According to the Group Head, Strategic Communications, Media & Events, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, in a chat after the finals said sponsoring the FA Cup was part of the strategy to develop grassroots football.

“It was a wonderful event and we at Aiteo Group look back at our decision to go into sport as a CSR. In 2018, Aiteo signed a five year agreement that worth about N2.9bn with Nigeria Football Federation and it is the most lucrative deal ever,” he said. “You are all witnesses to when the sports industry had decayed to a point where coaches were being owed and we stepped in and settle all the backlogs of salaries owed coaches. “Also, we were not performing well in qualifiers but under our partnership, the Nigeria team was the first to qualify for the World Cup.

“We didn’t just focus on the national team, part of our strategy is to develop grassroots football. Look at the young Bayelsa United players, a second division team defeated Rangers, Rivers United and Nasarawa United.” “They were tireless and that indefatigable spirit is what Aiteo has. It is a new day for Nigerian football where the Bayelsa teams will be on the continent. It was a wonderful event and we at Aiteo Group look back at our decision to go into sport as a CSR with pride.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

Former NFF Technical Director, Kashimawo Laloko, is dead

Posted on Author Reporter

  Football talent hunter and former Technical Director in the then Nigeria Football Association, Chief Kashimawo Laloko has died. He reportedly died Sunday morning (March 28). He was known for being the arrowhead of Pepsi Football Academy which raised many football talents in Nigeria. At a time, he was also the national coach of The […]
Sports

NFF gets knock over new Falcons’ coach

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusessan

    The Nigeria Football Federation has been accused of considering colour of skin in the appointment of the Super Falcons coach. The NFF on Monday announced the signing of American Randy Waldrum as coach of the African champions. Former handler of the team Edwin Okon said there are indigenous coaches who are as qualified […]
Sports

CAF Champions League: Al-Merreikh’s coach calls for players’ focus against Enyimba

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

Al Merreikh of Sudan coach Didier Gomes Da Rosa said his players must forget about their first leg victory over Enyimba when both sides meet again on Wednesday in the CAF Champions League qualifier in Aba. Enyimba will host the reigning Sudanese premier league champions, for the second leg of 2020/2021 Total CAF Champions League […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica