FA Cup final: Sponsor hails Bayelsa United, Queens

The Federation Cup sponsors, Aiteo Group has hailed Bayelsa United and Bayelsa Queens for producing good football and emerging victorious at the just concluded Aiteo Cup finals at the weekend. The Group further expressed their satisfaction at the successes recorded so far since its foray into football sponsorship aimed at developing football in Nigeria. According to the Group Head, Strategic Communications, Media & Events, Ndiana-Abasi Matthew, in a chat after the finals said sponsoring the FA Cup was part of the strategy to develop grassroots football.

“It was a wonderful event and we at Aiteo Group look back at our decision to go into sport as a CSR. In 2018, Aiteo signed a five year agreement that worth about N2.9bn with Nigeria Football Federation and it is the most lucrative deal ever,” he said. “You are all witnesses to when the sports industry had decayed to a point where coaches were being owed and we stepped in and settle all the backlogs of salaries owed coaches. “Also, we were not performing well in qualifiers but under our partnership, the Nigeria team was the first to qualify for the World Cup.

“We didn’t just focus on the national team, part of our strategy is to develop grassroots football. Look at the young Bayelsa United players, a second division team defeated Rangers, Rivers United and Nasarawa United.” “They were tireless and that indefatigable spirit is what Aiteo has. It is a new day for Nigerian football where the Bayelsa teams will be on the continent. It was a wonderful event and we at Aiteo Group look back at our decision to go into sport as a CSR with pride.”

